Courtney Caldwell Named Team USA Assistant Coach for World Aquatics Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – USA Swimming, the National Governing Body of the sport of swimming in the United States, announced that Virginia assistant coach Courtney Caldwell will serve as an assistant coach at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, being held July 27- August 3 in Singapore.

This is Caldwell’s first time being part of an official USA Swimming staff at a senior-level meet.

Caldwell has been a member of the Virginia staff for each of the last four NCAA title runs, spending two years as a volunteer assistant for the Cavaliers before taking a full-time position in May 2023. Prior to Virginia, Caldwell coached with the Porter Valley Polar Bears in Los Angelese where she served as the lead coach for their Senior group.

Caldwell swam for NC State for three years, where she earned All-American honors and contributed to a conference title. She then transferred to the University of Southern California, graduating in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in non-governmental organizations and social change.

Caldwell is one of eight assistant coaches guiding the 24 women and 30 men who will be competing in Singapore. NC State head coach Braden Holloway will serve as head coach.

Cavaliers Jack Aikins, Claire Curzan, Kate Douglass, Katie Grimes, Thomas Heilman, Anna Moesch, Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh will compete at the meet.