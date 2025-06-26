Gretchen Walsh Nominated for ESPY Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia swimmer Gretchen Walsh was among the nominees announced Thursday (June 26) for the 2025 ESPY Awards.

Walsh is one of four nominees for Best College Athlete – Women’s Sports at this year’s sports awards show. Kate Faase (UNC Soccer), Olivia Babcock (Pittsburgh Volleyball) and JuJu Watkins (USC Basketball) are the other nominees.

The ESPYS, short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, is an annual event created by ESPN in 1993 to recognize athletic achievements.

Walsh is the second Cavalier to be nominated for an ESPY in this category, joining Morgan Brian (soccer) in 2014.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, July 16 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It will be televised live at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Fan vote is factored into determining the winner of the awards, so fans are encouraged to vote on ESPN.com.