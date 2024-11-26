Virginia Travels To No. 25 North Carolina For Midweek Match

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Following a Senior Weekend split at home, the Virginia volleyball team (21-8, 11-7 ACC) is set for a road contest with No. 25 North Carolina (20-7, 12-6 ACC) on Wednesday (Nov. 27) at 2 p.m. inside Carmichael Arena.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia (21-8, 11-7 ACC) at No. 25 North Carolina (20-7, 12-6 ACC)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 27 • 2 p.m.

Location: Carmichael Arena (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Watch: ACCXN

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 46th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 45 complete seasons, UVA is 681-767 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers will close out the home portion of the 2024 season on Saturday (Nov. 26) against Boston College.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fourth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Tar Heels of North Carolina have met 72 times dating back to 1980. North Carolina leads the all-time series 56-16 and has won the last five matches including a five-setter (16-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 11-15) at Memorial Gymnasium on Oct. 20.

For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.

LAST TIME OUT

Following the first road trip to California since 2015, UVA returned home to welcome No. 3 Louisville and Notre Dame to Memorial Gymnasium for Senior Weekend.

Despite falling 3-1 (10-25, 14-25, 25-23, 16-25) to No. 3 Louisville, the Cavaliers made history by taking a set off of a top five team for the first in program history.

To close out the weekend, the Hoos swept Notre Dame (25-21, 25-22, 25-21) on Sunday for Virginia’s ninth sweep of the season. The most in a single campaign since having 10 during 2006.

THE CLIMB

The Cavaliers’ 21 wins on the season are the most since UVA went 23-9 during the 2006 campaign.

UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since 2013. The North Dame sweep also insured that the Cavaliers will finish with a winning record in league play for the first time since 2014.

Entering the weekend, UVA is one of five schools in the Power Four to have a 10-win improvement on its 2023 record.

