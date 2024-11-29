Cavaliers Host UMass in Round of 16 Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s soccer team (11-6-3) is set to host UMass (12-3-5) on Saturday (Nov. 30) in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship round of 16. Kickoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN+.

How to Follow

Saturday’s match against UMass will be streamed ESPN+ which is also available on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app. Links to both the broadcast and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer).

How We Got Here

The Cavaliers enter the tournament as the No. 11 seed following a bye in the first round of the tournament as one of the top-16 teams in the field of 48. Virginia rallied from a goal down in the opening five minutes to advance past West Virginia in the second round.

UMass advanced to the second round following a win over Evansville. The Minutemen then pulled off a 1-0 upset victory over No. 6 seeded Penn in Philadelphia.

What’s at Stake

Sunday night’s winner will advance to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship to face either No. 3 seed Denver or No. 14 seed Indiana.

With a win, Virginia would either travel to No. 3 Denver, or host a quarterfinal match against No. 14 Indiana

Quarterfinal matchups will be held on either Friday (Dec. 6) or Saturday (Dec. 7)

For Openers

Saturday’s meeting will mark the first meeting between Virginia and UMass.

The Cavaliers will play in the third round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship for the second consecutive season.

UVA comes off a 2-1 comeback win over West Virginia, its third come-from-behind victory of the season and second of the postseason

NCAA Tournament Notes:

UVA has won seven, NCAA Championships. The third most of any program in NCAA Division I

The Cavaliers own a 69-35-6 record in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Championship

Virginia earned a top-16 seed in the tournament for the third consecutive season

UVA is just one of five teams to earn first-round byes in each of the last three seasons (Virginia, Clemson, Duke, SMU, Stanford)

Of those five teams, Virginia is the only program that has earned multiple top-eight seeds in that span

A Nose for Goal

Virginia’s Nick Dang leads the Cavaliers for the 2024 season with six goals on the year.

Dang’s goal tally currently ranks first among defenders in NCAA Division I

Prior to his arrival at Virginia, Dang had scored just four goals in three seasons at Lipscomb

Wiese Makes History