Virginia Falls In Five Sets To Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final match of the regular season, the Virginia volleyball team (21-10, 11-9 ACC) fell in five sets (20-25, 25-15, 9-25, 25-23, 9-15) to the visiting Boston College Eagles (15-17, 8-12 ACC) on Saturday (Nov. 30) at Memorial Gymnasium.

Virginia finishes the regular season with 21 wins, which is the most wins in a campaign since 2006. The Cavaliers’ 11 wins in league play are the most by the program since 2013.

Elayna Duprey led the Cavalier attack on Saturday with 14 kills. Abby Tadder joined her in double-digit kills with 12 of her own, while Kate Dean added 10 more kills. Ashley Le had a match-high three service aces on the day.

Boston College’s Audrey Ross had a match-high 16 kills for the Eagles, while teammate Julia Haggerty collected seven blocks to pace all participants defensively.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Boston College 25, Virginia 20



The opening set of Saturday’s contest saw seven ties and a trio of lead changes between the two squads. After battling to a 4-4 tie, Virginia went on the day’s first run to take an 8-4 advantage with a 4-0 run. Boston College battled back to take a 15-14 lead to force the media timeout. The Eagles tallied seven of the next 10 points out of the timeout to take the lead for good. Boston College continued its momentum by grabbing the final two points to take the set.

Set 2: Virginia 25, Boston College 15

A 6-6 tie in the early going proved to be a launching pad for the Cavaliers as UVA took control of the set with a 3-0 run. UVA continued to add to its advantage and led by as many as seven after an Abby Tadder kill made it 21-14. Riding the momentum of back-to-back Le aces, Virginia end the set on a 4-0 run.

Set 3: Boston College 25, Virginia 9

In the early going of the set, Boston College steadily built a lead at 8-6 before going on an 11-0 run to take control of the game. Lauryn Bowie tallied a pair of kills in the later stages of the set to break up the Boston College runs. After the second Bowie kill, the Eagles captured the set with back-to-back kills of their own.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Boston College 23

Boston College sprinted out to an 11-2 lead in the early going of the fourth before a Tadder kill sparked a Cavalier comeback. Following an Eagle kill that made it a 22-17 contest, Virginia went on an 8-1 run to complete the comeback and force a fifth set.

Set 5: Boston College 15, Virginia 9

In the fifth and final set, Boston College once again jumped to grab an 11-3 lead. A Duprey ace got the Cavaliers back to within five at 13-8 before a BC kill from Ross sealed the match for the visiting Eagles.

GAME NOTES