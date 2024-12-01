Virginia Earns Bid To National Invitational Volleyball Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Volleyball team (21-10, 11-9 ACC) earned a bid to the field of 29 teams for the 2024 National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) and will host first and second-round matches on December 7-8 at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers will have a first-round bye and will play the winner of Game 1 at 6 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 8). North Carolina A&T and St. John’s will face off in the first-round game at 6 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 7).

UVA’s participation in the NIVC will be the Cavaliers’ first postseason appearance of any kind since 1999 and the third overall.

Ticket information for the NVIC will be announced at a later date.

NIVC Tournament Schedule

Round 1 & Super 16: Dec. 4-8

Great 8: Dec. 9-12

Fab 4: Dec. 12-14

NIVC Championship: Dec. 15-18

At Virginia

Saturday, Dec. 7

North Carolina A&T vs. St. John’s, 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 8

North Carolina A&T/St. John’s vs. Virginia, 6 p.m. ET