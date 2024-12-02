Dood Named To ACC All-Freshman Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia setter Zoey Dood has been named to the 2024 ACC All-Freshman Team, the conference office announced on Monday (Dec. 2).

Dood becomes the 23rd player in program history to earn ACC All-Freshman honors and the first Cavalier to be named to the team since Brooklyn Borum in 2021.

The Grandville, Mich., native saw action in all 31 matches with one start in 2024 and ranked second on the squad with 385 assists. Dood also collected 65 kills and 16 service aces.

As a true freshman, Dood posted a season-high 21 assists in a five-set win over Liberty (Sept. 19) and collected a season-best eight kills in a sweep of William & Mary (Aug. 31). She also tallied four different matches with two service aces.

Dood helped propel the Cavaliers to a 21-win regular season and berth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. Virginia received a first-round bye in the NIVC and will play the winner of North Carolina A&T and St. John’s in the second round on Sunday (Dec. 8) at Memorial Gymnasium.