Tickets For National Invitational Volleyball Championship On Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Tickets for the first and second rounds of the 2024 National Invitational Volleyball Championship, hosted by Virginia, went on sale Tuesday (Dec. 3).

Tickets are available online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.

All seating at Memorial Gymnasium is general admission and tickets are priced at $5. UVA students can purchase tickets for $4. Gates will open one hour prior to each match.

The Cavaliers will have a first-round bye and will play the winner of Game 1 at 6 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 8). North Carolina A&T and St. John’s will face off in the first-round game at 6 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 7).

NIVC Tournament Schedule
Round 1 & Super 16: Dec. 4-8
Great 8: Dec. 9-12
Fab 4: Dec. 12-14
NIVC Championship: Dec. 15-18

 At Virginia
Saturday, Dec. 7
North Carolina A&T vs. St. John’s, 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 8
North Carolina A&T/St. John’s vs. Virginia, 6 p.m. ET

