Mullen Undeterred By Medical Challenges

Once he told his teammates, however, the Cavaliers’ medical staff got involved, and the search for the cause of Mullen’s problems began. It didn’t go well initially.

“There was about two months of just constant tests, blood tests,” Mullen said. “They probably did like 10 of those. EKGs over and over again, different kinds of screening. We did a lot of heart echos. And everyone was like, ‘We have no idea what’s wrong.’ They couldn’t figure out anything.”

Mullen’s sister, Taylor, who played for the UVA women’s lacrosse team as a graduate transfer in 2023, had interned for Dr. Charles Berul, a cardiologist at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. The siblings’ mother, Lisa Mullen, contacted Berul, “and he was like, ‘All right, bring him in, and let’s see what we can figure out,’ ” Tucker Mullen said.

There’s no history of heart disease in the family, Mullen said, and Berul found nothing out of the ordinary. Another doctor came to the same conclusion after examining Mullen. Finally, though, an MRI revealed that Mullen had anomalous origin of the right coronary artery, a rare birth defect that occurs when the right coronary artery doesn’t originate in the anatomically correct place.

“So I was getting like 30 percent blood flow out of one of my arteries,” said Mullen, whose cardiologist at UVA is Dr. Peter Dean.

The condition often isn’t discovered until an autopsy is conducted, “so thankfully that did not happen for him,” Vozzo said.

Mullen learned from his doctors that, if he didn’t have surgery, the defect might prove fatal, even if he gave up lacrosse.

“So it was kind of a no-brainer for me,” Mullen said. “Even if I’m not playing Division I lacrosse the rest of my life, l don’t have to be worried about playing tennis when I’m older or something like that, and this being a problem. So it was a pretty easy answer for me. It was like, ‘Let’s do this, let’s fix it. I want keep trying to play and see what I can do.’ ”

Dr. Yves d’Udekem, a cardiac surgeon, performed the surgery at Children’s National Hospital, and Mullen’s rehab began. He stayed in the hospital for four days. His next stop was his grandparents’ home in Chevy Chase, Md., where he continued recovering while finishing his classwork for the semester.

“All my teachers were awesome,” said Mullen, an American studies major who’s on track to graduate in May. “Most of them moved my exams to online, just so I could take them from wherever I was and I didn’t have to keep coming back and forth and traveling [Charlottesville]. But I finished the semester off, not as well as I wanted to, but strong enough with what was going on.”

With a sizable scar on his chest, Mullen slowly worked his way back into shape. He contracted pericarditis for the first time in February, “and I actually went to the hospital for it,” he said, “because I was freaking out. I woke up at like 2:30 in the morning with intense chest pain and was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’m having a heart attack.’ I actually thought I was dying, and I went to the [emergency room]. They diagnosed me with pericarditis and put me on meds. Then I started doing my return to play again.”

Mullen, who didn’t play last season, had a second bout with pericarditis in May. By the start of fall practice, though, he was healthy, and he turned in a memorable performance in one of Virginia’s scrimmages, scoring several goals against Georgetown in North Bethesda, Md.

“There was a diving one that everyone was pretty pumped up about, because that was the first play I’ve made since [the surgery],” Mullen said. “Everyone was going crazy. It was cool.”

Mullen wasn’t “a starter that day,” Tiffany said, “but they were good goals. I left there going, ‘This guy could be in our man-up [unit].’ That would be fabulous, right?”

Nunes said Mullen is “one those guys you’d describe as slick. He’s just super talented.”

Just as impressive has been Mullen’s positive attitude throughout his ordeal.

“He’s always such a bright, bubbly kid,” Nunes said. “He’s like, ‘I’ve never been down,’ and he’s so free-flowing and loose in everything he does, and that’s something that hasn’t changed. He’s had so many moments where he could be down in the dumps, whether it’s the pericarditis coming back or having to go do heart surgery, but he took it on the chin and just kept moving and kept being so positive.”

Mullen, who’s been on medication since his first bout with pericarditis, has been down “a really tough road,” Vozzo said, “but he’s always just very happy, optimistic. Obviously, there have been down days through this, as anyone would have, but he’s happy that he’s trying to improve and getting better.”

His teammates and coaches have supported him throughout his recovery, said Mullen, who lives with defenseman George Fulton.

“People were there for me every step of the way, texting me, checking in with me, making sure I didn’t need anything,” Mullen said. “And then as it went on, obviously it sucked more and more, because I kept getting these setbacks, but the coaches would always meet with me and check in and just let me know their door was always open. Everyone was very supportive, and we have endless resources. I’m way more fortunate than probably most kids that have to go through this. I have my whole team, the whole athletic training staff. I have sports psychologists if I need to go see them, I have endless resources. So I can’t really complain.”

In October, Mullen and his family organized a Hoos For Hearts team to participate in the Race for Every Child in D.C. The 5k run/walk is a fundraiser that supports the Children’s National Hospital in its work with heart patients. About 20 of his teammates made the drive from Charlottesville to Washington to support Mullen.

“We raised a ton of money, which was awesome,” Mullen said, “because I just wanted to give back and do what I could, because [the hospital] took amazing care of me.”

He smiled. “Here I am. I’m still here.”

