Twenty-Seven Cavaliers Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Twenty-seven Virginia men’s lacrosse student-athletes have been named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the conference office announced Wednesday (July 9).

Seniors Noah Chizmar, George Fulton, Griffin Kology, Tommy McNeal, Griffin Schutz and junior Truitt Sunderland all earned their third career honor.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the 2024-25 academic year, will be released later this summer.

Beginning in 2022-23, the ACC revised its academic and athletic requirements for the league’s All-ACC Academic Team. The award began in 2005-06.

2025 All-ACC Academic Men’s Lacrosse Team

Wills Burt, M, So., College of Arts & Sciences

*** Noah Chizmar, M, Sr., Commerce

** Ryan Colsey, A, Jr., Cognitive Science

Caulley Deringer, A, So., College of Arts & Sciences

** Will Erdmann, M, So. Commerce

*** George Fulton, D, Sr., Leadership and Public Policy

** Anthony Ghobriel, M, Sr., Economics

Andrew Greenspan, M, So., College of Arts & Sciences

** Mikie Harmeyer, A, Sr., English

Hudson Hausmann, M, Fr., College of Arts & Sciences

Luke Hublitz, D, Fr., College of Arts & Sciences

** Will Inderlied, M, Sr., Economics

Malachi Jones, D., Jr., American Studies

*** Griffin Kology, D, Sr., Economics

JP Lagunowich, M, Fr., College of Arts & Sciences

Burke McFarlane, A, Sr., American Studies

*** Tommy McNeal, D, Sr., Kinesiology

Henry Metz, M, So., College of Arts & Sciences

** McCabe Millon, A, So., Leadership and Public Policy

** Matthew Nunes, G, Sr., Government

** John Schroter, D, Jr., Computer Science

*** Griffin Schutz, M, Sr., Environmental Sciences

Tommy Snyder, D., Fr., College of Arts & Sciences

*** Truitt Sunderland, A, Jr., Media Studies

Jack Walshe, M, Gr., Engineering (M.S.)

** Ben Wayer, D, Sr., Commerce

** Max Wooten, D, Sr., Engineering

* – number of career All-ACC Academic Team honors