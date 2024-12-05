Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Squash
. Women's Squash

No. 6 Virginia Plays Two Road Matches This Weekend

Live Scoring - Harvard
Live Scoring - Dartmouth
Video Streams - Harvard
UVA Squash Twitter
UVA Squash Instagram
UVA Squash Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (3-1) travels to play two road matches this weekend.  On Friday (Dec. 6), UVA takes on No. 1 Harvard (2-0) at 5 p.m. at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass. UVA plays No. 11 Dartmouth (1-1) on Saturday (Dec. 7) at 2 p.m. at the Berry Squash Courts in Hanover, N.H. to close out the weekend.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live scoring and live streams will be available Friday
  • Only live scoring will be available on Saturday
  • Both matches will be a three-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Freshman Claire Pellegrino comes into the weekend with a 4-0 record this season. Two other Cavalier freshmen have 3-1 records: Maryam Mian and Maria Min
  • The Cavaliers split last weekend’s matches against No. 3 Penn and No. 25 Chatham. Virginia swept Chatham 6-0 but fell 2-7 to Penn.
  • Virginia is 0-3 all-time against Harvard
  • Virginia is 4-0 all-time against Dartmouth

UP NEXT

  • These are the last matches before the team breaks for finals and the holidays
  • Virginia returns to action on Monday, Jan. 13, traveling to Stanford to open MASC play

Related Stories