No. 6 Virginia Plays Two Road Matches This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (3-1) travels to play two road matches this weekend. On Friday (Dec. 6), UVA takes on No. 1 Harvard (2-0) at 5 p.m. at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass. UVA plays No. 11 Dartmouth (1-1) on Saturday (Dec. 7) at 2 p.m. at the Berry Squash Courts in Hanover, N.H. to close out the weekend.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring and live streams will be available Friday
- Only live scoring will be available on Saturday
- Both matches will be a three-court system
CAVALIER NOTES
- Freshman Claire Pellegrino comes into the weekend with a 4-0 record this season. Two other Cavalier freshmen have 3-1 records: Maryam Mian and Maria Min
- The Cavaliers split last weekend’s matches against No. 3 Penn and No. 25 Chatham. Virginia swept Chatham 6-0 but fell 2-7 to Penn.
- Virginia is 0-3 all-time against Harvard
- Virginia is 4-0 all-time against Dartmouth
UP NEXT
- These are the last matches before the team breaks for finals and the holidays
- Virginia returns to action on Monday, Jan. 13, traveling to Stanford to open MASC play