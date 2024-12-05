No. 6 Virginia Plays Two Road Matches This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (3-1) travels to play two road matches this weekend. On Friday (Dec. 6), UVA takes on No. 1 Harvard (2-0) at 5 p.m. at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass. UVA plays No. 11 Dartmouth (1-1) on Saturday (Dec. 7) at 2 p.m. at the Berry Squash Courts in Hanover, N.H. to close out the weekend.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available Friday

Only live scoring will be available on Saturday

Both matches will be a three-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

Freshman Claire Pellegrino comes into the weekend with a 4-0 record this season. Two other Cavalier freshmen have 3-1 records: Maryam Mian and Maria Min

The Cavaliers split last weekend’s matches against No. 3 Penn and No. 25 Chatham. Virginia swept Chatham 6-0 but fell 2-7 to Penn.

Virginia is 0-3 all-time against Harvard

Virginia is 4-0 all-time against Dartmouth

