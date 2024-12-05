No. 6 Virginia Plays Weekend Matches on the Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (2-2) will play two road matches this weekend. On Friday (Dec. 6), UVA plays No. 5 Harvard (3-0) at 5 p.m. at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass. UVA closes the weekend against No. 12 Dartmouth (1-1) on Saturday (Dec. 7) at 2 p.m. at the Berry Squash Courts in Hanover, N.H.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streams will be available Friday

Only live scoring will be available on Saturday

Both matches will be a three-court system

CAVALIER NOTES

Junior JP Tew is 3-1 on the season, including picking up his first win of the season at the top of the ladder last weekend

The Cavaliers are coming off a split weekend with No. 1 Penn and No. 21 Chatham. UVA defeated Chatham 9-0 but fell 1-8 to Penn

Virginia is 0-4 all-time against Harvard

Virginia is 3-0 all-time against Dartmouth

