No. 6 Virginia Plays Weekend Matches on the Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (2-2) will play two road matches this weekend. On Friday (Dec. 6), UVA plays No. 5 Harvard (3-0) at 5 p.m. at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass. UVA closes the weekend against No. 12 Dartmouth (1-1) on Saturday (Dec. 7) at 2 p.m. at the Berry Squash Courts in Hanover, N.H.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring and live streams will be available Friday
- Only live scoring will be available on Saturday
- Both matches will be a three-court system
CAVALIER NOTES
- Junior JP Tew is 3-1 on the season, including picking up his first win of the season at the top of the ladder last weekend
- The Cavaliers are coming off a split weekend with No. 1 Penn and No. 21 Chatham. UVA defeated Chatham 9-0 but fell 1-8 to Penn
- Virginia is 0-4 all-time against Harvard
- Virginia is 3-0 all-time against Dartmouth
UP NEXT
- These are the last matches before the team breaks for finals and the holidays
- Virginia returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 18, hosting Dickinson to open MASC play