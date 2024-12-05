Virginia Opens Competition at Liberty Kickoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program opened competition for the 2024-25 indoor track and field season Thursday (Dec.5) at the Liberty Kickoff where David Frasier, Ethan Robinson and Elsa Spoor competed in the combined events at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
After the first four events of the men’s heptathlon, Ethan Robinson accumulated a total of 3065 points and sits in third place overall while his teammate David Frasier has tallied 2835 points to sit in eighth place heading into the second day of competition. Both Robinson and Frasier started the day with new personal best times in the 60-meter dash. Robinson cleared the five hurdles in 6.91, just ahead of Frasier in 7.11 seconds.
Just three events have yet to be contested including the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and the 1000-meters.
Heptathlon (Group A) Day 1
3. Ethan Robinson 3065 pts
|60m
1st | 6.91 PR
|Long Jump
6th | 6.84m/22-5.25
|Shot Put
9th | 12.30m/40-4.25
|High Jump
4th | 1.94m/6-4.25
8. David Frasier 2835 pts
|60m
5th | 7.11 PR
|Long Jump
9th | 6.46m/21-2.25
|Shot Put
4th | 13.27m/43-6.25
|High Jump
11th | 1.79m/5-10.25
Events coming up on day 2: 60m hurdles, pole vault, 1000m
Pentathlon (Group A)
11. Elsa Spoor 3190 pts
|60mH
11th | 9.92 PR
|High Jump
11th | 1.58m/5-2
|Shot Put
13th | 9.21m/30-2.50 PR
|Long Jump
15th | 4.73m/15-6
|800m
5th | 2:23.43
Up Next:
Competition at the Liberty Kickoff will resume tomorrow (Dec. 6) when the Virginia squad takes to the track beginning at 10:40 a.m. ET.