Virginia Opens Competition at Liberty Kickoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program opened competition for the 2024-25 indoor track and field season Thursday (Dec.5) at the Liberty Kickoff where David Frasier, Ethan Robinson and Elsa Spoor competed in the combined events at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

After the first four events of the men’s heptathlon, Ethan Robinson accumulated a total of 3065 points and sits in third place overall while his teammate David Frasier has tallied 2835 points to sit in eighth place heading into the second day of competition. Both Robinson and Frasier started the day with new personal best times in the 60-meter dash. Robinson cleared the five hurdles in 6.91, just ahead of Frasier in 7.11 seconds.

Just three events have yet to be contested including the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and the 1000-meters.