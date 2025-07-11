Forty-Two Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Academic Team Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program earned 42 All-ACC Academic Team honors for the outdoor season, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference office on Friday, July 11.

The Cavaliers placed a total of 42 student-athletes (26 women, 16 men) on the All-ACC Academic teams, the most of any ACC program this season. The Virginia women led the ACC with 26 student-athletes followed by Louisville and Clemson, each with 20 recipients.

Of this season’s recipients, a total of 13 Cavaliers had previously earned the honor, including Emily Alexandru, Brooke’Lyn Drakeford, Celia Rifaterra, Samantha Romano, Caroline Timm, Will Anthony, John Fay, Andrew Jones, Gary Martin, Justin Rogers, Alex Sherman, Heldi Valikaj and Justin Wachtel.

Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships and/or the NCAA Outdoor Championships during the most recent season.



Women’s All-Academic Selections (26)

Emily Alexandru, Virginia, Commerce**

Margot Appleton, Virginia, Interdisciplinary – Cognitive Science**

Sophie Atkinson, Virginia, Interdisciplinary – American Studies

Trina Barcarola, Virginia, Commerce

Gillian Bushee, Virginia, Commerce

Tatum David, Virginia, Public Policy & Leadership

Cate DeSousa, Virginia, Media Studies

Brooke’Lyn Drakeford, Virginia, Kinesiology*

Christiana Ellina, Virginia, Psychology

Lily Hulland, Virginia, Public Leadership

Elizabeth Imoh, Virginia, Undeclared

Annie Jackson, Virginia, Commerce

Annika Kelly, Virginia, Statistics

Stella Kermes, Virginia, Undeclared

Lola Kolawole, Virginia, Undeclared

Siobhan Loughney, Virginia, Environmental Thought & Practice

Abigail Meckes, Virginia, Kinesiology

Celia Rifaterra, Virginia, Foreign Affairs/Psychology*

Maya Rollins, Virginia, Undeclared

Samantha Romano, Virginia, Commerce**

Jenny Schilling, Virginia, Computer Science

Carly Tarentino, Virginia, Interdisciplinary – Cognitive Science

Caroline Timm, Virginia, Educational Psychology – Social Foundations*

Estel Valeanu, Virginia, Civil Engineering

Ella Woehlcke, Virginia, Undeclared

Lauren Yeboah-Kodie, Virginia, Public Policy

Men’s All-Academic Selections (16)

Will Anthony, Virginia, Physics and Mathematics*

Mark Cyr, Virginia, Undeclared

Will Daley, Virginia, Biomedical Engineering

John Fay, Virginia, Foreign Affairs*

Jerlan Fish, Virginia, History

Andrew Jones, Virginia, Kinesiology*

Gary Martin, Virginia, American Studies/Media Studies**

Richard Moreno, Virginia, Government/Media Studies

Justin Rogers, Virginia, Kinesiology**

Max Russo, Virginia, Commerce – Marketing & Management

Alex Sherman, Virginia, Applied Studies**

Scott Sikorski, Virginia, Computer Science

Henry Sullivan, Virginia, Urban Env Panning

Heldi Valikaj, Virginia, Computer Science*

Justin Wachtel, Virginia, Commerce*

Jeremiah Wilson, Virginia, Leadership in Human Resources Management

* – additional outdoor All-ACC Academic Team honors