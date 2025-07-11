Forty-Two Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Academic Team Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program earned 42 All-ACC Academic Team honors for the outdoor season, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference office on Friday, July 11.
The Cavaliers placed a total of 42 student-athletes (26 women, 16 men) on the All-ACC Academic teams, the most of any ACC program this season. The Virginia women led the ACC with 26 student-athletes followed by Louisville and Clemson, each with 20 recipients.
Of this season’s recipients, a total of 13 Cavaliers had previously earned the honor, including Emily Alexandru, Brooke’Lyn Drakeford, Celia Rifaterra, Samantha Romano, Caroline Timm, Will Anthony, John Fay, Andrew Jones, Gary Martin, Justin Rogers, Alex Sherman, Heldi Valikaj and Justin Wachtel.
Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships and/or the NCAA Outdoor Championships during the most recent season.
Women’s All-Academic Selections (26)
Emily Alexandru, Virginia, Commerce**
Margot Appleton, Virginia, Interdisciplinary – Cognitive Science**
Sophie Atkinson, Virginia, Interdisciplinary – American Studies
Trina Barcarola, Virginia, Commerce
Gillian Bushee, Virginia, Commerce
Tatum David, Virginia, Public Policy & Leadership
Cate DeSousa, Virginia, Media Studies
Brooke’Lyn Drakeford, Virginia, Kinesiology*
Christiana Ellina, Virginia, Psychology
Lily Hulland, Virginia, Public Leadership
Elizabeth Imoh, Virginia, Undeclared
Annie Jackson, Virginia, Commerce
Annika Kelly, Virginia, Statistics
Stella Kermes, Virginia, Undeclared
Lola Kolawole, Virginia, Undeclared
Siobhan Loughney, Virginia, Environmental Thought & Practice
Abigail Meckes, Virginia, Kinesiology
Celia Rifaterra, Virginia, Foreign Affairs/Psychology*
Maya Rollins, Virginia, Undeclared
Samantha Romano, Virginia, Commerce**
Jenny Schilling, Virginia, Computer Science
Carly Tarentino, Virginia, Interdisciplinary – Cognitive Science
Caroline Timm, Virginia, Educational Psychology – Social Foundations*
Estel Valeanu, Virginia, Civil Engineering
Ella Woehlcke, Virginia, Undeclared
Lauren Yeboah-Kodie, Virginia, Public Policy
Men’s All-Academic Selections (16)
Will Anthony, Virginia, Physics and Mathematics*
Mark Cyr, Virginia, Undeclared
Will Daley, Virginia, Biomedical Engineering
John Fay, Virginia, Foreign Affairs*
Jerlan Fish, Virginia, History
Andrew Jones, Virginia, Kinesiology*
Gary Martin, Virginia, American Studies/Media Studies**
Richard Moreno, Virginia, Government/Media Studies
Justin Rogers, Virginia, Kinesiology**
Max Russo, Virginia, Commerce – Marketing & Management
Alex Sherman, Virginia, Applied Studies**
Scott Sikorski, Virginia, Computer Science
Henry Sullivan, Virginia, Urban Env Panning
Heldi Valikaj, Virginia, Computer Science*
Justin Wachtel, Virginia, Commerce*
Jeremiah Wilson, Virginia, Leadership in Human Resources Management
* – additional outdoor All-ACC Academic Team honors