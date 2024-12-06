Lumpkin and Robinson Set Facility Records at Liberty Kickoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out competition at the Liberty Kickoff as Brooke Lumpkin and Ethan Robinson set facility records and many Cavaliers set personal bests on the second day of competition in Lynchburg, Va. on Friday (Dec. 6).

Facility Records

In the women’s shot put, Brooke Lumpkin threw new personal-best 16.20m/53-1.75 on her final throw to win the competition and break the four-year-old facility record which previously stood at 16.19m/53-1.25 from 2020

In the opening event of the men’s heptathlon, Ethan Robinson clocked new personal-best 6.91 for 60-meters to finish ahead of the competition

Both move up on Virginia’s record list as Lumpkin becomes No.5 and Robinson No.7

Fabulous Freshmen

Maya Rollins was off to a fast start in the women’s 60-meter hurdles as the freshman ran 8.60 to finish second and qualify to the final. Her preliminary time ranks No.2 on Virginia’s freshman list and No.9 all-time

In the final, Rollins lowered her time running 8.53 to become the freshman record holder and No.6 all-time in program history

In her first collegiate competition, Theresa Breckley finished second just behind Lumpkin in the women’s shot put. Breckley launched one out 14.14m/46-4.50

Success in the Sprints

Sarah Akpan was quick out of the blocks, winning the women’s 60m dash (7.45) and 200m dash (24.14). Akpan qualified for the final running 7.55 before lowering her time in the final running 7.45

Not far behind Akpan on the 200-meter dash was Ariel Fletcher in third place with her time of 24.29

The men’s 400-meter dash was all orange as Evans White IV (47.86), Alex Sherman (47.94), Gage Gose (48.82) and Max Russo (48.94) went 1-2-3-4

Like Akpan, White IV also won the 200-meter dash in a quick 21.52 seconds to move up to No.2 all-time in program history

With the fastest qualifying time, Peter Djan (8.07) qualified for the men’s 60-meter hurdles final along with Jeremiah Wilson (8.16, 4th). In the final, Djan finished third in 8.10 ahead of Wilson in fifth with a time of 8.18.

Ariel Fletcher and Emily Alexandru rounded out the top five finishers in the women’s 400m dash clocking 55.24 and 56.43. Fletcher’s time ranks No.10 all-time in program history

The quartet of Ariel Fletcher Kaela Swift, Brooke’Lyn Drakeford, Emily Alexandru finished runner up in the 4×400-meter relay with their time of 3:46.28

In the men’s 4×400-meter relay, Evans White IV, Max Russo, Gage Gose, Alex Sherman combined for 3:14.14 to finish in third place

Going the Distance

In the women’s 1000-meters, Annie Jackson (2:49.08) and Amelia Maughan (2:47.50) finished second and third just behind unattached teammate, Caroline Timm (2:47.50)

Myles Plummer and Tobias L’Esperance also finished second and third in the men’s 1000-meter run crossing the line in 2:27.73 and 2:29.00 respectively

In his Virginia debut, Richard Moreno finished fourth in the men’s 3000m crossing the line in 8:25.18

Fierce in the Field

Carly Tarentino cleared a new personal-best 1.80m/5-10.75 to win the women’s high jump and move up to tied at No.5 in Virginia history

Also in the women’s high jump, Grace Flynn had strong performance clearing 1.70m/5-6.75 to finish third overall

Trina Barcarola and Samantha Romano set a high bar in the women’s pole vault clearing 3.95m/12-11.50. The duo finished third and fourth in the competition

In their first competition as a Cavalier, Lily Hulland and Lauren Yeboah-Kodie went 1-2 in the women’s triple jump. Hulland leapt out 12.89m/42-3.25 and Yeboah-Kodie recorded a mark of 12.51m/41-0.75. With her mark, Hulland becomes No.6 all-time in program history

Up Next

The Cavalier distance crew will be in action tomorrow, Saturday (Dec. 7) in Boston, Mass. for the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University.