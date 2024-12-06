No. 6 Virginia Falls 7-2 to No. 1 Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (3-2) suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 1 Harvard (3-0) on Friday (Dec. 6) at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass.

Freshman Claire Pellegrino and sophomore Clare Minnis picked up the lone points for the Cavaliers.

Minnis fended off two match points against Amira Singh at six on the way to a 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12 win in five games. Pellegrino defeated Emma Carney 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 at eight.

Graduate student Meagan Best rallied to win the fourth game against Saran Nghiem to tie her match, but ultimately fell 11-9 in a hard-fought fifth game at one.

MATCH NOTES

Claire Pellegrino improves to 5-0 on the season

UP NEXT