No. 6 Virginia Falls 7-2 to No. 1 Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (3-2) suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 1 Harvard (3-0) on Friday (Dec. 6) at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass.
Freshman Claire Pellegrino and sophomore Clare Minnis picked up the lone points for the Cavaliers.
Minnis fended off two match points against Amira Singh at six on the way to a 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12 win in five games. Pellegrino defeated Emma Carney 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6 at eight.
Graduate student Meagan Best rallied to win the fourth game against Saran Nghiem to tie her match, but ultimately fell 11-9 in a hard-fought fifth game at one.
MATCH NOTES
- Claire Pellegrino improves to 5-0 on the season
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers close out 2024 on the road Saturday (Dec. 7), taking on No. 11 Dartmouth 2 p.m.
#1 Harvard 7, #6 Virginia 2
1 | Saran Nghiem (HAR) def. Meagan Best (VA) 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9
2 | Lucie Stefanoni (HAR) def. Lina Tammam (VA) 11-6, 14-12, 8-11, 11-4
3 | Habeeba Eldefrawy (HAR) def. Maria Min (VA) 11-3, 11-6, 11-5
4 | Ocean Ma (HAR) def. Maryam Mian (VA) 11-5, 11-4, 11-4
5 | Molly Stoltz (HAR) def. Maureen Foley (VA) 11-9, 11-9, 11-4
6 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Amira Singh (HAR) 12-10, 7-11, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12
7 | Brecon Welch (HAR) def. Nina Hashmi (VA) 11-4, 11-9, 11-4
8 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Emma Carney (HAR) 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6
9 | Sarita Popat (HAR) def. Caroline Pellegrino (VA) 13-11, 11-8, 11-7
Exh | Ella Galova (HAR) def. Nili Sprecher (VA) 7-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-1, 11-6