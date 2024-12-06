No. 6 Virginia Wins 5-4 at No. 5 Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (3-2) rallied to win 5-4 at No. 5 Harvard (3-1) on Friday (Dec. 6) at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass.
Sophomore Dylan Moran won the clinching point for the Cavaliers, breaking a 4-4 tie with an 11-7, 20-18, 11-9 win against Tate Harms at five. In a 38-point marathon second game, Moran needed nine game points before coming away with the decisive win.
Freshman Ewan Harris and senior Evan Hajek both cruised to 3-0 victories at eight and nine. Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara also battled to a 3-0 win at three, winning 12-10, 11-3, 12-10.
Freshman Nathan Rosenzweig dropped the first game against Conner Stoltz but rallied to win the next three, taking his match 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 13-11 at seven.
Virginia picked up their first ever victory against Harvard.
Dylan Moran clinching point
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia’s win over Harvard was their first ever in the series. The Crimson had won the previous four meetings
- Juan Jose Torres Lara and Ewan Harris both improve to 3-1 on the season
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers close out 2024 on the road Saturday (Dec. 7), taking on No. 12 Dartmouth at 2 p.m.
#6 Virginia 5, #5 Harvard 4
1 | David Costales (HAR) def. Karim Elbarbary (VA) 5-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-0, 11-4
2 | Denis Gilevskiy (HAR) def. JP Tew (VA) 11-7, 11-7, 12-10
3 | Juan Jose Torres (VA) def. Jacob Lin (HAR) 12-10, 11-3, 12-10
4 | Neel Joshi (HAR) def. Maxwell Velazquez (VA) 8-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-8
5 | Dylan Moran (VA) def. Tate Harms (HAR) 11-7, 20-18, 11-9
6 | Segev Rome (HAR) def. Petr Nohel (VA) 11-6, 12-10, 11-5
7 | Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) def. Conner Stoltz (HAR) 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 13-11
8 | Ewan Harris (VA) def. Louis Murray (HAR) 11-6, 12-10, 11-7
9 | Evan Hajek (VA) def. Marcus Lee (HAR) 11-8, 11-4, 11-7
Exh | Charles Braff (VA) def. Zach Baskir (HAR) 11-7, 11-5, 11-5