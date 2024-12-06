No. 6 Virginia Wins 5-4 at No. 5 Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (3-2) rallied to win 5-4 at No. 5 Harvard (3-1) on Friday (Dec. 6) at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass.

Sophomore Dylan Moran won the clinching point for the Cavaliers, breaking a 4-4 tie with an 11-7, 20-18, 11-9 win against Tate Harms at five. In a 38-point marathon second game, Moran needed nine game points before coming away with the decisive win.

Freshman Ewan Harris and senior Evan Hajek both cruised to 3-0 victories at eight and nine. Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara also battled to a 3-0 win at three, winning 12-10, 11-3, 12-10.

Freshman Nathan Rosenzweig dropped the first game against Conner Stoltz but rallied to win the next three, taking his match 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 13-11 at seven.

Virginia picked up their first ever victory against Harvard.