Appleton and Martin Shatter Program Records in Boston

From dominating the cross country course, Margot Appleton has taken her prowess to the track as the senior shattered her own school record in the women’s 3000-meter run. Appleton toed the line in a stacked field, including top finishers from the NCAA Cross Country Championships just two weeks prior. Taking down her previous program record of 8:57.53 from last season, Appleton crossed the line in a 10 second personal best of 8:46.23 to finish fourth overall and third among collegiate athletes. Appleton returns to the track after an impressive cross country season where she earned All-ACC, All-Southeast Region and All-American honors.

BOSTON, Mass. – The Virginia men’s and women’s distance squad toed the line against some of the best athletes in the country at the collegiate and professional level as Margot Appleton and Gary Martin shattered their own Virginia records at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Mass. on Saturday (Dec. 7).

𝗚𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝗗𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗚𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 🫡 Gary Martin shatters his own school record in the men's 3000m clocking a huge personal-best 𝟳:𝟯𝟲.𝟬𝟵!! Previous record: 7:47.49 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/42Daa4Feb4 — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) December 7, 2024

It was déjà vu in the men’s 3000-meter race as Gary Martin followed Appleton’s suit. Martin shattered his own school record by 10 seconds crossing the line in 7:36.09. His previous record stood at 7:47.49 from just a season ago. Similarly to Appleton’s race, Martin lined up against many regular foes, including North Carolina’s Ethan Strand and Parker Woulfe. The trio plus Arkansas’ Yaseen Abdala all dipped under the previous collegiate record of 7:36.42 set by Drew Bosley of Northern Arizona in 2023. The junior now owns the fourth-fastest time in collegiate history, and this is only his first race of the season.

In the women’s 5000-meters, Jenny Schilling made her season debut recording another impressive time for the Cavalier distance crew. Schilling, who owns the Virginia record in the 10,000-meters outdoors, nearly eclipsed the 5,000-meter indoor record clocking 15:37.62. Margret Groos holds the program record at 15:34.71 from 1981. The senior improved her personal best and Virginia all-time No.2 time from 16:02.57 to sub-16 minutes at 15:37.62. Schilling opens her indoor season after earning All-ACC and All-Southeast Region accolades along with a 52nd place finish at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

Also opening their season in Boston was Will Anthony and James Donahue. Anthony finished 42nd in the men’s 5000-meters with his time of 13:43.57 to become No.3 all-time in program history. Recording nearly even splits through the final lap knocking off 29-30 second 200-meter laps, Donahue crossed the line in 4:09.79 to finish 30th in the men’s mile.

From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:

“Overall, it was a great opening weekend for Virginia Track & Field.”

Up Next

The Cavaliers will be back in action in January when the team makes the trip up the road to Blacksburg, Va. for the Hokie Invitational hosted by Virginia Tech on Friday and Saturday Jan. 17-18.