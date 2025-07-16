Daley, Martin and Sherman Earn CSC Academic All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Will Anthony, Gary Martin and Alex Sherman of the Virginia men’s track and field team have been named to the 2024-25 Academic All-America Track & Field/Cross Country First Team and Third Team as announced Wednesday (July 16) by the College Sports Communicators.

With their selection, Daley, Martin and Sherman join the list of Cavalier honorees including Andrew Dumm (2007), Mark Amirault (2013), Owayne Owens (2021, 2022, 2023), Michaela Meyer (2021), Derek Johnson (2023), Will Anthony (2024) and Nate Mountain (2024).

The Cavalier trio turned in impressive seasons on the track over the course of the 2024-25 season.

In his NCAA Outdoor Championships debut, Daley earned second team All-America honors in the men’s 5000-meters. Daley finished 13th with a new personal best time of 13:36.55. At the ACC Outdoor Championships, Daley finished eighth, recording a personal best at the time of 13:41.78. The Denver, Colo. native not only turned in a stellar season on the track but solidified himself in the classroom with his major in biomedical engineering. For his efforts, Daley earned CSC Academic All-District honors and CSC Academic All-America first team.

Another impressive season for Martin as he finished fifth in the men’s 1500-meters at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and garnered first team All-America honors. At the Raleigh Relays, Martin recorded the fourth fastest time in collegiate history and broke the Virginia program record clocking 3:33.71. His season included a victorious run at the Virginia Challenge where he set the meet record and facility record clocking a personal best time of 13:16.82 for 5000-meters. Performing at the highest level on the track and in the classroom with a major in American studies and media studies, Martin earned ACC Athlete of the Week, CSC Academic All-District and now CSC Academic All-America first team.

Capping off his Virginia career in style, Sherman qualified for his first NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 400-meter hurdles. Sherman finished 17th crossing the line in 50.98 and earned All-America honorable mention honors. At the ACC Outdoor Championships, Sherman ran a strong race to bring home the bronze medal and break the school record in the 400-meter hurdles with his time of 49.98. His success did not stop there as Sherman finished runner-up at the Penn Relays in 50.77. For his efforts on the track and in this classroom this season, Sherman has garnered ACC Athlete of the Week, CSC Academic All-District and now CSC Academic All-America while majoring in applied statistics.