No. 6 Virginia Sweeps No. 11 Dartmouth 9-0

HANOVER, N.H. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (4-2) closed out the weekend with a 9-0 win at No. 11 Dartmouth (2-2) on Saturday (Dec. 7) at the Berry Squash Courts in Hanover, N.H.

The Cavaliers won six of the nine courts by 3-0 scores.

Sophomore Clare Minnis picked up her second win of the weekend with an 11-5, 11-2, 11-7 win at six.

Graduate student Meagan Best split the first two games but came through in a close fourth, winning 11-2, 3-11, 11-6, 12-10 at one.

Freshman Maryam Mian and junior Nina Hashmi both dropped the first game but won the next three to win by 3-1 scores at four and eight.

Virginia’s win over Dartmouth is the third sweep of the season for the Cavaliers, who also swept No. 9 Columbia and No. 25 Chatham at home.

FROM HEAD COACH MARK ALLEN

“Harvard is always a tough opponent and our women certainly fought their hearts out yesterday in a 7-2 loss. Clare Minnis and Claire Pellegrino continued to prove their durability as they picked up our two victories against the Crimson. We recovered very well today to post a 9-0 shutout at Dartmouth, which is never an easy feat. Maria Moya and Anna Shumway both turned in wins in their season debuts, showcasing the skill that we can present all the way through our ladder. It was a strong finish to the first half of the season and we will look to build on our strengths over the winter break, ahead of our first trip to the West Coast to take on Stanford at their home courts.”

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 5-0 all-time against Dartmouth

Freshman Anna Shumway made her collegiate debut, picking up an 11-6, 11-3, 11-4 win at nine

Clare Minnis improves to 4-1 on the season

UP NEXT