No. 6 Virginia Tops No. 12 Dartmouth 6-3

HANOVER, N.H. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (4-2) finished the weekend with a 6-3 win at No. 12 Dartmouth (2-2) on Saturday (Dec. 7) at the Berry Squash Courts in Hanover, N.H.
Freshman Ewan Harris picked up the first point for the Cavaliers, winning 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 at seven. Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara extended the UVA lead over the Big Green to 2-0 with a 3-1 win at three.
Dartmouth tied the match at two with wins at four and one, but freshman Nathan Rosenzweig helped Virginia retake the lead with a 3-1 win at six.
Senior CJ Baldini took a crucial match at nine, winning the final two points of the fifth game to come away with a 10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9 win.
After Dartmouth cut the UVA lead to 4-3, sophomore Dylan Moran and senior Evan Hajek capped off the match with wins at five and eight.
The match was Virginia’s final contest until mid-January.
FROM HEAD COACH MARK ALLEN
“The 5-4 win our men took against Harvard on Friday is a major step forward for this program and shows how mentally and physically tough we can be. Dylan Moran came through with a huge win for us in the decisive moment, taking that second game with a 20-18 scoreline. Moran, along with team co-captains Evan Hajek and CJ Baldini, were also clutch against Dartmouth today, as we pushed past a very determined Big Green squad on the road with a 6-3 win. We will enter the second half of the season with some tremendous momentum on the back of this weekend. And we will look to put even more of a stamp on the record books for UVA squash as we move into the 2025 side.”
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia improves to 4-0 all-time against Dartmouth
- Juan Jose Torres Lara and Ewan Harris both improve to 4-1 on the season
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers return to action on Jan. 18, taking on Dickinson at home to open MASC play.
#6 Virginia 6, #12 Dartmouth 3
1 | Mac Aube (DART) def. Karim Elbarbary (VA) 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 5-11, 11-6
2 | Christian Shah (DART) def. JP Tew (VA) 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7
3 | Juan Jose Torres (VA) def. Ekam Singh (DART) 11-9, 8-11, 11-2, 11-5
4 | Quintin Campbell (DART) def. Maxwell Velazquez (VA) 11-9, 11-7, 11-8
5 | Dylan Moran (VA) def. Callan Venkatesan (DART) 11-8, 11-6, 4-11, 11-6
6 | Nathan Rosenzweig (VA) def. Brandon Wang (DART) 11-5, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8
7 | Ewan Harris (VA) def. Felix Feldman (DART) 11-6, 11-4, 11-7
8 | Evan Hajek (VA) def. Rana Thakkar (DART) 11-5, 11-6, 11-7
9 | CJ Baldini (VA) def. Warren Klein (DART) 10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9