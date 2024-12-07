No. 6 Virginia Tops No. 12 Dartmouth 6-3

HANOVER, N.H. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team (4-2) finished the weekend with a 6-3 win at No. 12 Dartmouth (2-2) on Saturday (Dec. 7) at the Berry Squash Courts in Hanover, N.H.

Freshman Ewan Harris picked up the first point for the Cavaliers, winning 11-6, 11-4, 11-7 at seven. Freshman Juan Jose Torres Lara extended the UVA lead over the Big Green to 2-0 with a 3-1 win at three.

Dartmouth tied the match at two with wins at four and one, but freshman Nathan Rosenzweig helped Virginia retake the lead with a 3-1 win at six.

Senior CJ Baldini took a crucial match at nine, winning the final two points of the fifth game to come away with a 10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9 win.

After Dartmouth cut the UVA lead to 4-3, sophomore Dylan Moran and senior Evan Hajek capped off the match with wins at five and eight.

The match was Virginia’s final contest until mid-January.

FROM HEAD COACH MARK ALLEN

“The 5-4 win our men took against Harvard on Friday is a major step forward for this program and shows how mentally and physically tough we can be. Dylan Moran came through with a huge win for us in the decisive moment, taking that second game with a 20-18 scoreline. Moran, along with team co-captains Evan Hajek and CJ Baldini, were also clutch against Dartmouth today, as we pushed past a very determined Big Green squad on the road with a 6-3 win. We will enter the second half of the season with some tremendous momentum on the back of this weekend. And we will look to put even more of a stamp on the record books for UVA squash as we move into the 2025 side.”

MATCH NOTES

Virginia improves to 4-0 all-time against Dartmouth

Juan Jose Torres Lara and Ewan Harris both improve to 4-1 on the season

UP NEXT