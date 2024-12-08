Virginia Set To Host First and Second Rounds of NIVC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (21-11, 11-10 ACC) begins its postseason journey in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Sunday (Dec. 8) against the winner of North Carolina A&T and St. John’s at Memorial Gymnasium.

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia (21-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. North Carolina A&T (17-10, 12-6 CAA)/St. John’s (21-12, 10-8 Big East)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 8 • 6 p.m.

Location: Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, Va.)

Watch: ESPN+

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

TICKET INFORMATION

All seating at Memorial Gymnasium is general admission and tickets are priced at $5. UVA students can purchase tickets for $4. Gates will open one hour prior to each match.

Tickets are available online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.

A clear bag policy will be in effect for the duration of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship held at Memorial Gymnasium.

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 46th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 45 complete seasons, UVA is 681-767 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers are making just their third postseason appearance in program history, the first since making the NCAA Tournament in 1999.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fourth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Aggies of North Carolina A&T have only met once and that was in 1981. Virginia won the match 3-1 (0-15, 15-11, 16-14, 15-11).

Virginia and St. John’s have never met on the volleyball court.

For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.

LAST TIME OUT

To conclude the regular season, UVA dropped contests to No. 25 North Carolina and Boston College during the final week of the regular season.

In the road finale, the Cavaliers fell in four sets (19-25, 5-25, 25-20, 16-25) to No. 25 North Carolina. In the match, Virginia senior Abby Tadder collected the 406th block of her storied UVA career to pass Jessica O’Shoney for the ninth most total blocks in program history.

In the regular season finale, the Hoos dropped a five-setter (20-25, 25-15, 9-25, 25-23, 9-15) to the Boston College Eagles.

THE CLIMB

The Cavaliers’ 21 wins on the season are the most since UVA went 23-9 during the 2006 campaign.

UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since winning 11 in 2013. The North Dame sweep also insured that the Cavaliers will finish with a winning record in league play for the first time since 2014.

Entering the weekend, UVA is one of five schools in the Power Four to have improved its 2023 record by 10 wins.

HOOS IN THE RANKINGS

As a team, Virginia ranks top 100 nationally in team kills (1,467/99th) and total team attacks (4,103/70th), while ranking top five in the ACC in total team attacks (4,103/2nd), team kills (1,467/5th) and team digs (1,695/5th).

Abby Tadder, Milan Gomillion and Kate Dean lead the way in the individual rankings. Tadder ranks 143rd nationally in total blocks with 113. Gomillion’s 471 digs on the season place her 79th nationally and her digs per set mark of 4.36 also ranks her 75th in the country. Following a stellar start to ACC play, Kate Dean ranks 133rd in the country with a .328 hitting percentage.

DOOD LANDS ALL-ACC HONORS

Freshman setter Zooey Dood was named to the ACC’s All-Freshman team when the league office announced its awards on Monday evening. Dood became the 23rd player in program history to earn ACC All-Freshman honors and the first Cavalier to be named to the team since Brooklyn Borum in 2021.

Dood saw action in all 31 matches with one start in 2024 and ranked second on the squad with 385 assists. Dood also collected 65 kills and 16 service aces.

HOLIDAY HOOS

Sunday’s second-round match against the winner of North Carolina A&T and St. John’s will be the first time that Cavalier volleyball has played a match in December since 1999. The match will also be the latest match on the calendar in program history.

The weekend’s first and second round also marks just the second time since 2000 that a women’s postseason volleyball match has been played in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

NIVC Tournament Schedule

Round 1 & Super 16: Dec. 4-8

Great 8: Dec. 9-12

Fab 4: Dec. 12-14

NIVC Championship: Dec. 15-18

At Virginia

Saturday, Dec. 7

North Carolina A&T vs. St. John’s, 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 8

North Carolina A&T/St. John’s vs. Virginia, 6 p.m. ET