Seven Cavaliers Competing at Short Course Worlds

BUDAPEST– Seven current and former Cavaliers will be competing at the 2024 World Aquatics 25m Championships December 10-15 at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

Senior Jack Aikins, grad student Alex Walsh, senior Gretchen Walsh, junior Emma Weber and freshman Katie Grimes, who will join the Cavaliers in January, have all been named to USA Swimming’s 32-athlete roster. Alumnae Kate Douglass and Paige Madden are also competing.

The roster features 21 Paris 2024 Olympians and multiple short -course champions, including Douglass. Last year’s U.S. short course worlds roster led the medal table with 36 total medals.

Virginia assistant coach Jake Shrum is a member of the Team USA coaching staff for the championship.

Finals sessions will stream live on Peacock each day.