Gomillion Named AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Virginia libero Milan Gomillion has been named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) East Coast All-Region Honorable Mention selection, the association announced on Tuesday (Dec. 10).

Gomillion is the first Cavalier to land AVCA All-Region honors since Jasmine Burton was an honorable mention following the 2016 season.

The senior finished the 2024 campaign with 487 digs, ranking second in the ACC and 69th nationally. Gomillion also ranked second in the ACC, averaging 4.35 digs per set. The 4.35 average was good enough to place Gomillion 76th nationally.

Gomillion’s signature performance of the season came in a 3-1 win at Cal (Nov. 15) when the senior tallied a career-best 37 digs in the victory. The 37 kills were the most by a Cavaliers since Emily Rottman collected 40 digs against Clemson in 2012.