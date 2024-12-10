Virginia Softball Season Tickets On Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia softball team will play 29 home games in 2025 and season tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now.

General admission season seats are $55 each. Season tickets may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

Current full-time University faculty and staff can purchase general admission season seats for $44 – please call the ticket office to order.

Single game ticket prices and on-sale dates will be announced later.

The Cavaliers’ 2025 slate includes two weekend tournaments and ACC series against Boston College, California, Louisville and Syracuse. The Hoos will also host midweek non-conference contests against George Mason, JMU, Liberty, Longwood, Maryland and Radford.