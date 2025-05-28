Hylton Earns All-America Honors From NFCA

Virginia shortstop Jade Hylton earned All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) as a second-team selection it was announced by the organization on Wednesday (May 28) prior to the start of the Women’s College World Series.

Hylton is the fourth player in Virginia history to earn All-America honors from the NFCA, joining Eileen Schmidt (1994), Kristen Dennis (2001, 2002) and Sara Larquier (2004). Lacy Smith (2019) was named an All-America honoree by Softball America.

In addition to All-America honors, Hylton was previously named a first team All-ACC selection and All-Region selection.

This season, Hylton helped lead Virginia to a 38-19 record and a second-straight appearance in an NCAA Regional – the third overall in program history. It marked the program’s fourth consecutive winning season and third consecutive season hitting at least 30 wins. The 38 wins in 2025 is the most since 2004.

Hylton had a record-setting season for Virginia, shattering the program record for home runs in a career (43) and set the Virginia single-season record (19). She also set single-season records for runs scored (64), slugging percentage (.802), extra-base hits (35) and total bases (142). She finished in the top five in a season at Virginia in RBI (4th – 52) and multiple-RBI games (3rd – 15).

She moved into the top 10 at Virginia in multiple career categories, including RBI (6th – 119), walks (6th – 78), runs scored (7th – 134) and steals (8th – 49).

She hit at a .362 clip on the year with the .802 slugging percentage, a team-leading .475 on base percentage and a 1.277 OPS. Defensively, Hylton finished the season as the ACC leader in assists with 117 to anchor a steady Virginia defense.

Hylton was clutch for the Cavaliers throughout the season, delivering a walk-off hit in extra innings to secure a series win over California. She also hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning for a 6-4 win at Notre Dame, a two-run home run in a 2-0 win at No. 8 Florida State and a two-run home run to snap a 3-3 tie in a 5-3 win over Liberty.