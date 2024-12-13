Virginia Signs Eight Recruits for 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia field hockey head coach Ole Keusgen announced today (Dec. 13) the signing of eight student-athletes, including three in the top 10 of the national recruit rankings.

Mary Adams (Andover, Mass.), Rylee Dennis (Chester Springs, Pa.), Soren Kipphut (Woolwich Township, New Jersey), Bella Moore (Southampton, New Jersey), Charly Nemec (Darien, Conn.), Caroline Raynes (Houston, Texas), Riley Savage (Charlotte, N.C.) and Lauren Sloan (Louisville, Ky.) will join the team in the fall of 2025.

“We are excited to welcome the recruiting class of 2025,” Keusgen said. “This is a special group of recruits that will impact our team immediately. They are determined, hardworking and add a tremendous amount of speed to our play. Their commitment to the program and to each other has been outstanding since choosing Virginia.”

Mary Adams played four years of varsity field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse at Brooks School in Andover, Mass. The midfielder is a MAX Field Hockey Class of 2025 Top-50 player, with honors including being a four-time First Team All-Independent School League, three-time First Team All-New England Prep School Athletic Conference (being named to the second team her junior season) and All-New England Region first team last year and second team her sophomore season. She was named NFHCA Massachusetts All-Region First Team twice and has been a USA Field HockeyU18 and U21 Selection Camp player.

Rylee Dennis has been on the USA Junior National Team and Junior Indoor National Team and will be attending both 2025 selection camps this December. The midfielder played on the Nexus Championship gold medal team, leading the team in both goals and assists. At Downington East High, she led the team in points each season, tallying 38 goals and 39 assists in two seasons. She is a member of the MAX Field Hockey Top 50 and has been on its Player to Watch list each season. She is on the First Team Chesmont All-League, Daily Local All-Area, and MAX Field Hockey All-Region teams. She has played for the WC Eagles club team since 2014.

Soren Kipphut is a goalkeeper ranked in the top 10 of the MAX Field Hockey Class of 2025 rankings. She helped lead Kingsway Regional High in Woolwich Township N.J. to New Jersey state and back-to-back NJSIAA Group 4 titles, earning All-State First Team and All-Region 4 First Team honors. She has been a member of the US U16 team, the US Junior Women’s National Indoor team and the Women’s Indoor National Development Team. She played for the WC Eagles club team.

Bella Moore is a midfielder ranked in the top 10 of the MAX Field Hockey Class of 2025 rankings and a first-team All-American. She is the 2024 New Jersey Field Hockey Player of the Year from Camden Catholic High. She has also earned first-team state, all-South Jersey, all-conference and All-MAX field hockey tournament honors. She is also a sprinter on the track team. She is a US Junior National Team member and has played in international tournaments in the Netherlands and Belgium. She plays on the Spirit of USA club team.

Charly Nemec is a midfielder at Sacred Heart in Greenwich, Conn., scoring 22 goals with eight assists her senior season. She is a two-time NFHCA Southern New England All-Region Team honoree and Western New England Prep School All-Star, landing on the MAX Field Hockey Top 100 Players in the Class of 2025 list. She has also garnered ALL-NEPSAC and FAA All-League First Team honors. She has participated in the USA Field Hockey U16 selection camp and was a USAFH Stars and Stripes selection. She is the younger sister of current Cavalier Caroline Nemec.

Caroline Raynes is a midfielder ranked in the top 10 of the MAX Field Hockey recruit rankings for the Class of 2025. She was named the top midfielder in the class by MAX Field Hockey following its Top 100 camp, She was named to the US U18 Junior National Team in her sophomore year of high school and remained on the squad until aging out. She is a two-time first-team NFHCA All-American after cracking the third team as a sophomore. She played her prep career at The Kinkaid School, scoring 68 goals with 75 assists. She is a member of the Texas Pride club team, scoring over 100 goals with over 100 assists. She played both prep and club field hockey with current Cavalier sophomore midfielder Mia Abello.

Riley Savage is a forward from Charlotte, N.C., who attends The Hill School in Pottstown, Pa. She has played on the US U18 and U16 Junior National Teams as well as the Indoor Junior National Team and Women’s National Indoor Development Team. She was a MAX Field Hockey First Team All-American last season while being named to the All-America Second Team by the NFHCA. She is a three-time Mid-Atlantic Prep League All-League selection and has earned Mercury All-Area and NFHCA All-Region honors throughout her career. She is a member of the WC Eagles club team.

Lauren Sloan was named the 2024 Kentucky Player of the Year and 2024 Miss Field Hockey by the Kentucky Field Hockey Coaches Association. This season at the Christian Academy of Louisville, she scored 32 goals with four assists after scoring 15 with 14 assists her junior year. She is a two-time NFHCA All-American Second Team honoree and a MAX Field Hockey Second Team All-American. She helped CAL win the 2023 state championship, earning tournament MVP honors.