Croon, Leemans Earn All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior back Jans Croon and grad student midfielder Suze Leemans both earned third-team NFHCA All-America honors as announced Tuesday (Dec. 17) by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

Croon, the first player in program history to be named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, helped anchor a backline defense that logged five shutouts this season. The first-team All-ACC honoree was also an offensive asset, scoring four goals with four assists, including two in the NCAA tournament.

In her first season playing collegiate field hockey, Leemans scored four goals in her first four games, earning the ACC Offensive Player of the Week award in the second week of the season. The All-ACC First Team honoree scored goals in each of the Cavaliers’ NCAA tournament games, including the game-winner against Michigan to send UVA to the NCAA Quarterfinals. She finished the year with seven goals and two assists for 16 points.

These are the 64th and 65th All-American honors earned by Cavalier student-athletes in the program’s history and the 19th consecutive year at least one Virginia player has been named to an All-American team.