Eight Cavaliers Competing at the Senior Nexus Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – USA Field Hockey has announced the athletes selected to compete in the 2025 Senior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, which will be held at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va., from July 18 to 20.

The Cavaliers will have eight student-athletes competing: Mary Adams, Rylee Dennis, Emma Giesting, Soren Kipphut, Catalina Quinteros, Riley Savage, Lauren Sloan, Cassidy Thibodeau. Bella Moore, Caroline Raynes and Mia Abello were selected to compete but will not participate.

The Senior NXC is held annually and features 144 elite collegiate and post-collegiate athletes. During the spring and early summer, athletes trialed and trained at one of the seven USA Field Hockey Senior Nexus Training Sites throughout the country for an opportunity to be selected to the Senior NXC. All athletes that were previously named to the U.S. U-18 Junior Women’s National Team’s White Team Roster and U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team were also included within the selection.

A step along the Olympic Development Pathway program, the Senior NXC serves as a selection opportunity for the 2025-26 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Selection Camps, Junior USWNT Selection Camps, U.S. Women’s National Development Squad and U.S. Women’s National Team.

The event will start with a team training session on Friday, July 18 with games starting on Saturday, July 19.

Team Assignments:

Paris: Mary Adams, Riley Savage

Lake Placid: Rylee Dennis

Berlin: Emma Giesting, Catalina Quinteros, Cassidy Thibodeau

Mexico City: Soren Kipphut

Vancouver: Lauren Sloan