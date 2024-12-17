Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Three Cavaliers Named CSC Academic All-District Honorees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three Cavaliers have been named to the 2024 Academic All-District team as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) it was announced by the organization with the release of the annual team on Tuesday (Dec. 17).

The Virginia selections include Abby Tadder, Ashley Le and Kate Johnson.

Tadder makes her second appearance on the all-district team while Le and Johnson are honored for the first time.

Individuals from selected to all-district teams advance to the CSC Academic All-America Ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in January. For more information about CSC Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

