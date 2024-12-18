Virginia Adding Kozakova, Lacy in January

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s tennis head coach Sara O’Leary announced today (Dec. 17) the signing of Karolina Kozakova (Uzwil, Switzerland) and Isabelle Lacy (London, England).

Both Kozakova and Lacy will be joining the team in January 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce the signing of Karolina and Isabelle,” O’Leary said. “Both are exceptional student-athletes who have experienced great success in the classroom and on the court. They are excited to be on Grounds this spring and compete for the orange and blue.”

Kozakova won two ITF World’s Tennis Tour singles titles this year, taking the title at a W15 in Haren, Netherlands, and Monastir, Tunisia, with a career-high WTA singles ranking of 736. She has also made three ITF WTT doubles finals in her career. Kozakova reached a career-high ITF Juniors ranking of No. 77 in January 2023, winning one singles and five doubles titles.

Lacy has a career-high WTA singles ranking of 590, playing in six ITF World Tennis Tour events this year. She advanced through qualifying into the main draw at the Surbiton Trophy in 2023, making it all the way to the quarterfinals of the W100-level ITF WTT event, including a win against No. 95 Madison Brengle. She reached a career-high ITF Juniors ranking of No. 49 in February 2023. She has played Junior Wimbledon each of the last four years and competed at the 2024 Junior Australian Open, advancing to the second round. She was the Junior Wimbledon doubles runner-up in 2023. She has won three singles and two doubles ITF Junior titles.