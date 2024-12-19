U20 World Competitors Take Talent to Charlottesville  

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Imagine starting your first week of college stressing about syllabus week and who you are going to sit next to in class, only to be interrupted by a trip to Lima, Peru, with the chance to compete against the world’s top athletes. This was reality for Virginia first-years James Ford, Suzie Kennelly, and Maya Rollins who had the opportunity to represent their home countries at the U20 Track & Field Championships back in August.

“I’m sitting in the back room, and they’re about to bring us out [onto the track],” said hurdler Maya Rollins. “And I look down and it’s not my normal high school uniform anymore, it’s not Virginia’s that I’m about to start wearing, it’s a country. Okay, wow, there’s a whole bunch of people that don’t even know me. They know my last name because of my dad, but they don’t know me at all, and they’re rooting for me…so I have to go and do well.”

Rollins launched onto the international track scene earlier in the summer, winning the 100-meter hurdles at the U20 Barbados National Championship to earn her spot at the U20 World Championships. The world stage brought out her best as she advanced to the semi-finals where she recorded a personal best time of 13.71 seconds. Rollins was one of five Barbadian athletes participating in the competition.



“And then I come [to Virginia], and you have Sarah [Akpan], who’s just missed the Olympics, and they have [Alex Sherman], who was recently in the Olympic trials… all these people, they’re working for it, so I know I can work for it too.” Rollins said. “I know the system is already right here for me.”

The proof is in the pudding, that same system that worked for Alex Sherman and others, a system that Lananna and the coaching staff have cultivated at Virginia was a major draw for James Ford. It’s a system that wins NCAA Championships, as shown by Shane Cohen’s win in the 800-meters last spring, the same event that Ford competes in. The history of competitive athletics, academic excellence, and the diverse student body at Virginia were several big draws for Ford, in addition to the strong ACC and NCAA competition the team faces.

“Peru was a sick place,” said Ford. “The competition itself was real humbling, there are some insane junior kids out there, so just being able to run against them and just see some really fast people in the flesh, it’s cool.”

Just barely missing the semifinal, Ford clocked 1:51.89 for 800 meters, which was 0.14 seconds off an automatic qualifying spot. Automatic qualification to the semifinal required athletes to finish in the top three in their heat or be one of the next six fastest times. There were two athletes who ran slower times than Ford but still qualified by winning their respective heats.

Top athletes from the world’s leading track and field nations compete at the U20 Track and Field World Championship. Current Cavaliers Justin Rogers (pole vault) and Tyler Zawatski (javelin) competed at the 2023 U20 Championships while former Cavaliers Ethan Dabbs (javelin) and Derek Johnson (3000m steeplechase) competed in the senior division of the USATF Championships. Many U20 athletes go on to represent their home countries in the Olympics or other elite international track events like the Diamond League.

“The experience of everyone being good, [the race] being more competitive than what I was used to,” Ford said. “Usually, I’m used to, maybe three or four in the race being quick. But this was just like the whole race was full of talent.”

Even more intimidating than the challenge of Olympic-level competition is the leap across the Pacific—leaving behind familiar routines, joining a new team and adjusting to a different culture while striving to perform at an elite level. Kennelly, who also hails from New Zealand, echoed Ford’s sentiments.

“I think the international season or competition that I did have opened my eyes a bit more,” Kennelly said. “You know, I moved from a little country of New Zealand. Coming to America, it’s a big change, and it did make me realize that it is going to be difficult to compete in the NCAA and in the ACC.”

For Kennelly, competing at U20’s provided a head start on the winter season, and great insight into what’s to come with ACC and NCAA competition. The pressure, media attention and competition that comes with an international championship makes collegiate meets feel like a walk in the park and takes away some of the nerves that are often present in freshman competitors.

Another way to calm the nerves is having familiar faces on the team. Ford, Kennelly and third-year distance star, Will Anthony can banter in their natural dialect. “It has been really good actually, having James and Will [Anthony], just having someone there to relate to,” Kennelly said. “And you know, we all do miss home, but it’s a lot easier knowing that there are other people who I can go to talk to about home and whatnot.” Ford shared a similar sentiment that “sometimes the Americans, they don’t know our humor so it’s nice having another international, at least a couple Kiwis on the team, just to have a bit of banter with,” Ford said.

Beyond ripping fast times on the track and powerful throws in the field, these three athletes bring a unique global perspective that elevates the Virginia track and field team heading into the upcoming season. The trio’s international achievements set a high standard, inspire teammates to push their limits, and expand what’s possible in collegiate competition.

