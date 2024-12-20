Nick Dang, AJ Smith Selected in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of Virginia players were selected in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on Friday (Dec. 20). Center back Nick Dang (Real Salt Lake) was selected in the second round while forward AJ Smith (New York City FC) was taken in the third. The selections mark the third consecutive season in which a Virginia player has been selected in the MLS SuperDraft.

Virginia’s 2025 MLS SuperDraft Selections

D – Nick Dang – Real Salt Lake – Round 2, Pick 19 (49th Overall)

F – AJ Smith – New York City FC – Round 3, Pick 18 (78th Overall)

Throughout George Gelnovatch’s 29-year tenure, UVA has produced 36 MLS SuperDraft picks since its inception in 2000. With Virginia’s pair of selections in the 2025 draft, 18 Cavaliers have been taken in the draft since 2018. UVA has had at least one player selected in six of the last eight drafts.

Nick Dang, a center back from Brentwood, Tenn. transferred to Virginia ahead of the 2024 season and started each of the team’s 21 games. An anchoring presence on the Cavalier back line, Dang was named a United Soccer Coaches first-team all-region selection, a second-team All-ACC Selection and was selected to the ACC All-Tournament team following the team’s run to the ACC Semifinal.

In addition to Dang’s defensive prowess, the defender proved lethal on set pieces scoring a total of six goals in 2024 to lead the team.

UVA ➡️ RSL 🫡@realsaltlake has selected Nick Dang with the with the 19th pick in the second round of the @MLS SuperDraft! pic.twitter.com/oRYs6KhgXo — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) December 20, 2024

A forward from Høje Taastup, Denmark, AJ Smith arrived on Grounds in 2024 as a sophomore transfer out of Tyler JC where he scored 18 goals and six assists to total 42 points as a freshman. In his sophomore season at Virginia, Smith made his presence known in the biggest moments.

His goal at No. 9 Pitt sealed a 2-0 win in the ACC quarterfinal. In his first taste of NCAA tournament action, Smith assisted and scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 comeback victory over West Virginia.