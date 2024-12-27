Virginia Unveils 2025 Men’s Lacrosse Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the Cavaliers’ 2025 schedule Friday (Dec. 27). The regular-season slate features 14 games, including nine home contests at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia hosts Colgate (Feb. 8), Richmond (Feb. 15), High Point (Feb. 22), Maryland (March 15), UAlbany (March 18), Utah (March 22), Syracuse (March 29), Lafayette (April 19) and Duke (April 26).

The Cavaliers’ road slate consists of Ohio State (Feb. 22), Johns Hopkins (March 1), North Carolina (April 5) and Notre Dame (April 12).

UVA will also challenge Towson (March 8) at a site to be announced at a later date.

“Our scheduling method is defined year-in and year-out by the phrase ‘obstacle-ladened,’ said Tiffany. “We seek out non-conference opponents who are talented, well-coached and have a true shot of winning their league. Combined with the heavyweights of the ACC, we have put together another powerful slate in 2025.

“And a new market for Virginia Lacrosse is also a real possibility as we are currently working to establish the game versus Towson at a neutral site: more on this soon.”

Start times and broadcast selections will also be announced at a later date as released by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners.

For the second consecutive year, the four-team ACC Tournament takes place at American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) on May 2 and 4.

The 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship features eight first-round games (May 10-11) at campus sites. This year’s quarterfinals take place at James M. Shuart Stadium (Hempstead, N.Y.) on May 17 and Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.) on May 18. For the first time since 2018, Championship Weekend returns to Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.), home of the NFL’s New England Patriots. The semifinals are slated for May 24, while the finals commence May 26.

Last season, the Cavaliers advanced to their fourth Championship Weekend in their last five opportunities under Tiffany, also the program’s 26th appearance overall. Additionally, with an overall record of 12-6, Tiffany’s Wahoos recorded their eighth consecutive winning campaign. Tiffany is entering his ninth season as UVA head coach and 21st season of his head coaching career. He stands just eight wins away from No. 100 of his UVA tenure.

Virginia returns two USILA All-Americans in midfielder Griffin Schutz and long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer. With 23 goals and 12 assists, Schutz was the Hoos’ top goal-scoring midfielder last season. Wayer led the nation in ground balls among non-faceoff specialists with 98, and added 26 caused turnovers, seven goals and six assists. UVA also returns attackman McCabe Millon, who led all Division I freshmen in both goals (41) and points (66) in 2024. His 41 goals scored last year are the program’s all-time freshman record.

SEASON TICKETS

Virginia Athletics is currently accepting deposits for season tickets. Existing season-ticket members do not need to place a deposit. Deposits apply to the total cost and are non-refundable. Deposit holders will be contacted in early January to finalize their seats.

New chairbacks are expected to be installed prior to the season opener in the reserved seating area of Klöckner Stadium grandstands. For more information regarding 2025 Virginia men’s lacrosse season tickets, visit UVATix.com.

Season tickets are a guaranteed way to reserve seats to any potential home postseason games at Klöckner Stadium in 2025.

Current full-time University faculty and staff are eligible to receive a 20-percent discount on up to four season tickets. Please contact the ticket office at 434-924-8821 to order.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS

On-sale dates and pricing for single game tickets are expected to be announced in January. For the most up-to-date information, visit UVAtix.com.

NOTING VIRGINIA’S 2025 SCHEDULE