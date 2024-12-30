Hoos Still Establishing Their Identity

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — At the end of fall break, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team reconvened at John Paul Jones Arena on Oct. 16 to resume preparations for what was expected to be Tony Bennett’s 16th season as the program’s leader.

Twenty-four hours later, Bennett informed the team that he was retiring, effective immediately, and Ron Sanchez took over as interim head coach.

The players had little time to process that stunning development. UVA hosted VCU in a scrimmage at JPJ on Oct. 19 and then scrimmaged Georgetown in Washington, D.C., a week later.

The season began Nov. 6, and by the time final exams started at the University on Dec. 9, the Wahoos had flown to the Bahamas, to Florida and to Texas for games. Then came three more contests, after which the Hoos were finally able to pause and catch their collective breath.

All of UVA’s players went home for the holiday break except Taine Murray, whose sister and parents are in Charlottesville visiting from New Zealand. It was a refreshed and rejuvenated group that returned to Grounds late last week.

“It was good for all of us to have some time to look at things without having to worry about competition, without having to prepare for a competition within 48 hours or whatever it was,” Sanchez said. “It was really good for all of us to sit down and take some time and analyze and wrap our heads completely around everything.”

The Cavaliers practiced Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. They’ll resume ACC play on Tuesday, the final day of the year. At noon, Virginia (7-5, 0-1) hosts NC State (8-4, 1-0) at JPJ.

UVA’s coaches mixed work with family time during the holiday break. Sanchez said he wanted the staff to “take a look at our defense and see the things that are hurting us and what can we do to improve in those areas. Offensively, what are the things that we’re doing well? The goal is to make sure that we get closer to really identifying our identity on the basketball court. The one thing that we have to have is a true identity. Right now, we’re still kind of becoming, and we’ve got to get to that point.”

Bennett compiled a 364-136 record at UVA, with an NCAA title in 2019, and there was no mistaking his program’s identity. The Cavaliers’ trademark was the Pack Line, a rugged man-to-man defense designed to limit penetration and make opponents take contested outside shots. Its creator was Tony Bennett’s father, Dick, a legendary former coach himself, and the Pack Line helped the younger Bennett build one of the nation’s premier programs.

Sanchez, who has spent most of his coaching career with one or both of the Bennetts, shares their belief that the foundation of a program must be a stout defense.

“Absolutely,” said Sanchez, who rejoined Bennett’s staff in June 2023 as an associate head coach. “I think the only way to win at a high level is to guard.”

In 2023-24, when the Hoos finished 23-11, opposing teams averaged 59.8 points and shot 40.6 percent from the floor against them. Through 12 games this season, opponents are shooting 39.3 percent against Virginia. The Cavaliers are allowing an average of 60.3 points per game.

“We’ve done it in stretches,” Sanchez said. “Many first halves of defense have been close to excellent. What we have to do is get that endurance up. I know it’s hard to get young guys who haven’t done that before to do that. It takes so much energy to be excellent defensively, and we have to be close to perfect in so many areas. And that’s one thing that we really want: to get to the point where our defense continues to stay the staple in this building.

“Some people think that just because you put on a Virginia uniform, you become a good defender. That is not the case. It takes time and energy. Charlottesville doesn’t make you a good defender. Work does. Experience does, and we have to make sure that some of our young guys are getting more and more experience so they can continue to improve and grow.”