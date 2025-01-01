2024 Photos of the Year

LET’S KEEP GOING

When I arrived here in January I had no idea what would come of this first year here in Charlottesville. Being a Virginia native, I was familiar with the orange and blue and all it means to so many people, but after my first year I’m starting to understand what it has come to mean to me. I’m honored to be able to photograph our talented athletes, coaches, and staff, to tell their stories and share their moments. To be able to do what I love for a living in such an amazing place as Charlottesville is a blessing that is not lost on me. All of this would not be possible without our incredible photography team – Olivia, our Multimedia Specialist (but truly my right-hand woman, assistant director, Swiss Army knife of skills) who has been here with me since day one, and our talented students Josie, Grace, and Proud. Words cannot describe how lucky I am to have them on my team and I am so excited for the future here in C’Ville. Here’s to all the great moments of 2024 and onwards to even more in 2025! Go Hoos!