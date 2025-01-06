Bigham, Hylton Named To Softball America Pre-Season Top 100

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior right-handed pitcher Eden Bigham and junior shortstop Jade Hylton were named to the pre-season top 100 players by Softball America with the publication’s release of its annual list on Monday (Jan. 6).

Bigham was ranked the No. 41 player in the nation, while Hylton was tabbed as the No. 52 player nationally by the publication.

✌️of the best! Preseason top 💯 players from Softball America for Eden Bigham and Jade Hylton!#GoHoos | #HoosNext pic.twitter.com/t2Av0EWSB1 — Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) January 6, 2025

The duo helped lead the Cavaliers to the NCAA Regional Championship game in Knoxville last season as Virginia earned an berth in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history. The Cavaliers finished fourth in the ACC standings and posted series wins in seven-of-eight ACC series, including at No. 3 Duke.

Bigham finished the season with 182 strikeouts which was second most in the ACC last season. She was named an All-ACC First Team selection and NFCA All-Region First Team selection. She posted a 2.44 ERA with a 16-8 record and three saves. She also posted nine complete games with six complete-game shutouts. She was twice named the ACC Player of the Week.

Hylton was also an All-ACC First Team selection and NFCA All-Region First Team selection after hitting at a .335 clip with 14 home runs and 41 RBI. She scored 37 runs and went 15-for-21 in steal attempts as Hylton led the Cavaliers in almost every offensive category. She led Virginia with 14 multiple-hit games and 10 multiple-RBI games, including hitting a grand slam and a two-run home run in a doubleheader sweep at No. 3 Duke to take the weekend series.

Virginia opens the 2025 season on at the Gamecock Invitational on Feb. 6.