Madison Orsi Wins Gold at Rohrmax Cup with US Indoor Team

VIENNA, Austria – Virginia field hockey junior Madison Orsi and the US Women’s National Indoor Team won the title at the 2025 Rohrmax Cup, held Jan. 2-5 in Vienna, Austria.

The No. 9 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team and No. 8 Belgium met in the final. Although the Red Panthers previously beat USA in pool play, the Eagles reversed the outcome claiming a 7-4 victory.

Orsi was one of 13 players selected to the travel squad for the tournament.

“Following three days of preparation, the Rohrmax Cup is going to be a strong test for our Women’s Indoor Team with games against our Indoor World Cup rivals,” commented Jun Kentwell, Indoor USWNT Head Coach. “Charly Bruder will taste her first senior international experience and Maddy Orsi comes back into the team.”

The No. 9 Indoor USWNT competed in Pool A with FIH World Ranked No. 2 Czechia, No. 8 Belgium and Austria U-21. In Pool B is No. 10 Poland, No. 12 Namibia, No. 26 Croatia and SV Arminen. The Rohrmax Cup will help the Indoor USWNT continue to prepare for the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, set to take place in Poreč, Croatia from February 3 to 5.

The US team opened pool play with a 5-3 win against Austria and a 4-2 victory agaist Croatia before being edged 7-6 against Belgium. They rebounded with an 8-5 win against Poland to set up the rematch against Belgium in the final.

“The team is coming together in a good way,” Kentwell said. “We are young but they played mentally strong.”