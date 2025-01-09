Softball Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia softball announced on Thursday (Jan. 9) that single game tickets are now on sale.

Single game tickets for all February games are $12 for reserved seats (if available) and $8 for general admission if purchased in advance. Beginning for games in March, tickets are $15 for reserved seats (if available) and $8 for general admission if purchased in advance.

General Admission season tickets are still on sale for $55.

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

Discounted group tickets are available for sizes of 20 or more in advance by contacting the ticket office.

Virginia opens the 2025 season at the Gamecock Invitational hosted by South Carolina (Feb. 6-9). The Cavaliers open play at home with the Mizuno Classic at Palmer Park (Feb. 20-23) when Virginia hosts Delaware, UConn, Longwood and Penn.