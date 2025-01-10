Jans Croon Competing on USWNT Tour in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Following a trial and training camp, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore has named the 22-athlete squad that will travel to Auckland, New Zealand for training from January 8-23, including two official matches against the host nation on January 16 and 18.

Senior back Jans Croon is among the athletes on the roster.

“This is an exciting time for the program and after a successful trial and training series against Germany in Charlotte before Thanksgiving – everyone is excited to start the buildup to Nations Cup, potential World Cup qualification, and of course with one eye on LA28 in the future,” commented Passmore. “That said, it is important we manage athletes carefully and a number of athletes were not considered for the trip based on careful athlete management and injuries.”

The No. 13 USWNT will use the New Zealand tour as part of their final preparations before the FIH Hockey Nations Cup set to take place February 24 to March 2, 2025 in Santiago, Chile.

This squad features mix of established rostered athletes and some new players that performed well at the trial, during the Germany practice games and throughout the college season. The depth has allowed Passmore and the coaching staff the ability to try new formations, athletes in different positions and is aiming to push the group toward the next level.

“Being named to the New Zealand Tour squad does not guarantee that an athlete is on the U.S. Women’s National Team. The tour will allow for further evaluation and a new squad will be named in 2025.”

Croon has been a member of the US U21 team and the USWNT Hockey5s teams, competing in international tournaments with both of those squads.

Sophomore midfielder Mia Abello was named to the initial travel roster but is not on the trip.