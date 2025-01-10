Virginia Track & Field Set to Co-Host The East Coast Invitational Indoor Competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program is set to co-host the East Coast Invitational indoor meet at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Va., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8.



Virginia Beach Convention Center

The venue for the East Coast Invitational, the Virginia Beach Convention Center, will serve as the site for the 2025 Indoor NCAA Championships in March. The East Coast Invitational is an opportunity for teams to step foot on the NCAA Championship track and pick up qualifying marks in a fast moving, spectator friendly format. To qualify for the NCAA meet, athletes must be ranked in the top 16 in the country in their respective event(s) at the conclusion of the regular season. Norfolk State is set to be the host of the 2025 Indoor Championships.

Competing Teams

The Virginia Beach Invitational will see competition from notable members of the SEC, ACC and Ivy League, among other conferences. Teams competing include Norfolk State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Princeton and William and Mary.

Last outdoor season, three women’s teams in the field recorded top 30 finishes in the team standings at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships including South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. On the men’s side, Virginia recorded an eighth-place team finish. Notably, the South Carolina men’s and women’s teams also finished within the top 30 at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships as well as the Tennessee women.

It was a record-breaking 2024 outdoor season for the Cavaliers as the men’s team brought home the first Men’s ACC Championship team title outright in program history scoring a total of 107 points. North Carolina rounded out the top three men’s teams recording a third-place finish by just 0.33 points behind Virginia Tech. On the women’s side, the Cavaliers tied for third place in the team standings. In the Ivy League, Princeton notched a convincing win on the men’s side while the women finished runner-up to Penn by just half a point. Similarly, the Norfolk State men brought home a MEAC Championship title while the Spartan women finished runner-up.

Coming into the indoor season, North Carolina is the reigning ACC Indoor Men’s Team Champions and fifth place finishers at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

About the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers will look to carry momentum from an impressive cross country season in which the team earned eight All-Southeast Region honors, five All-ACC honors and two All-American accolades. The student-athletes include Margot Appleton (All-American, All-Region, All-ACC), Sophie Atkinson (All-Region), Gillian Bushee (All-Region), Jenny Schilling (All-Region, All-ACC), Will Anthony (All-Region, All-ACC), Andrew Jones (All-Region), Gary Martin (All-American, All-Region, All-ACC) and Nate Mountain (All-Region, All-ACC). In addition, Gary Martin earned ACC Performer of the Year for his outstanding efforts throughout the cross country season.

The Cavalier’s indoor season started off strong with 39 personal bests, 15 moves on the Virginia all-time top 10 list, two facility records and two school records. Margot Appleton and Gary Martin highlighted the star-studded weekend smashing their own school records in the women’s 5000-meters and men’s 3000-meters in Boston, Mass. Martin also dipped under the previous collegiate record in the event to record the fourth-fastest time in collegiate history.

How To Follow

Live Results will be available using a link posted to VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc) for live updates.