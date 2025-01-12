Chang Turns in Top-10 Finish at Jones Cup Invite

SEA ISLAND, Ga. – Senior Paul Chang, the lone Virginia Cavalier competing at the 2025 Jones Cup Invitational, carded a 1-under, final round 71 to finish in a tie for sixth. Past champions of the invite-only event at Ocean Forest Golf Course in Sea Island, Ga. include professional golfers Justin Thomas (2012) and Patrick Reed (2010).

Chang finished three strokes behind the Florida State duo of Gray Albright and Jack Bigham. Albright captured the tournament victory with a par on the first playoff hole. Chang was one of 13 competitors on Sunday to card a round under par and finished with a three-day total score of 215 (71-73-71). He was one of three golfers in the field with multiple rounds under par.

The Cavaliers will be back in action Feb. 2-3 at the Thomas Sharkey Individual hosted by Georgia Southern University.

ABOUT THE JONES CUP INVITATIONAL

Born of the A.W. Jones family’s deep commitment to amateur golf, the Jones Cup began in 2001 as an opportunity to celebrate not only the game of golf, but also the camaraderie associated with it. This three-day, 54-hole individual stroke-play event at Ocean Forest brings together many of the finest amateurs from the U.S. and abroad.

Because of the global success of the Jones Cup Invitational and its recognition as a premier world amateur golf event, the Jones Cup Junior Invitational and Jones Cup Senior Invitational were created in 2009 and 2011 respectively, and are contested at Sea Island Golf Club each year.