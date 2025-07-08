Cavalier Foursome Lands on ACC All-Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The quartet of Paul Chang, Josh Duangmanee, Bryan Lee and Deven Patel were named to the 2025 Men’s Golf ACC All-Academic Team. Lee, a Religious Studies major, earned the recognition for the third time.

Virginia was one of 10 ACC schools to have four or more student-athletes recognized for their prowess on the course and in the classroom. Chang, Duangmanee, Lee and Patel were significant contributors to UVA’s runner-up finish at NCAA Championships, the highest in program history.

Chang and Duangmanee were recognized for the second times in their careers. Patel, a senior, earned ACC All-Academic honors for the first time.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative grade point average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.