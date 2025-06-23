James Earns Spot on 2025 Walker Cup Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As the No. 2 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking®/WAGR®, Virginia rising senior, Ben James, has earned a spot on the 2025 Walker Cup Team. The United States team will compete against Great Britain and Ireland in the 50th Walker Cup Match on Sept. 6-7 at the Cypress Point Club, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Played every other year, the Walker Cup Match is a 10-man amateur team competition between the USA and Great Britain and Ireland. Cypress Point Club previously hosted the 1981 Walker Cup, when the USA defeated GB&I, 15-9, led by Corey Pavin, Jay Sigel and Hal Sutton.

These three have earned places on the 2025 USA Walker Cup Team as the top Americans in the WAGR® as of June 18: • Jackson Koivun

• Ben James

• Michael La Sasso They're heading to Cypress Point Club to compete in the 50th Walker Cup Match Sept. 6-7. — The Walker Cup (@WalkerCup) June 20, 2025

This will be James’ second appearance on the Walker Cup squad after he represented the USA on the victorious 2023 Walker Cup Team at St. Andrews in Scotland. He is among four Cavaliers (Tom McKnight – 1999, James Driscoll – 2011, Denny McCarthy – 2015 & Ben James – 2023, 2025) to represent the United States in the Walker Cup and the only Cavalier to do it twice.

After helping Virginia to a runner-up finish at the 2025 NCAA Championship, James earned his third consecutive First Team All-America honor and was named to the 2025 All-ACC team for the third time. He is the program’s all-time leader in top 10 finishes with 25 including seven during the 2024-25 season.

James’ win at the Valero Texas Collegiate in September earned him an exemption into the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open in April where he finished T-33rd. He played in the U.S. Open at Oakmont earlier this month and is slated to play in the John Deere Classic on July 3-6 in Silvis, Ill.