No. 6 Virginia Opens MASC Play Monday Night at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (4-2) returns from holiday break to open MASC play Monday night (Jan. 13), traveling to take on No. 5 Stanford (3-0) at 7 p.m. at the Arrillaga Center for Sports & Recreation in Stanford, Calif.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring will be available

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia stayed at No. 6 in the CSA team rankings

This is Virginia’s first match since Dec. 7. The Cavaliers finished 2024 with a 9-0 sweep at No. 11 Dartmouth

In the sweep over Dartmouth, graduate student Maria Moya and freshman Anna Shumway picked up their first wins of the season

Freshman Claire Pellegrino comes into the match with a 5-0 record this season. Sophomore Clare Minnis has a 4-1 record. Freshmen Maryam Mian and Maria Min have 4-2 records

Virginia is 1-4 all-time against Stanford

UP NEXT