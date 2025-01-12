No. 6 Virginia Opens MASC Play Monday Night at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (4-2) returns from holiday break to open MASC play Monday night (Jan. 13), traveling to take on No. 5 Stanford (3-0) at 7 p.m. at the Arrillaga Center for Sports & Recreation in Stanford, Calif.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring will be available
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia stayed at No. 6 in the CSA team rankings
- This is Virginia’s first match since Dec. 7. The Cavaliers finished 2024 with a 9-0 sweep at No. 11 Dartmouth
- In the sweep over Dartmouth, graduate student Maria Moya and freshman Anna Shumway picked up their first wins of the season
- Freshman Claire Pellegrino comes into the match with a 5-0 record this season. Sophomore Clare Minnis has a 4-1 record. Freshmen Maryam Mian and Maria Min have 4-2 records
- Virginia is 1-4 all-time against Stanford
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers return home on Saturday, Jan. 18, taking on No. 21 Dickinson at 1 p.m.