Hoos Ranked No. 24 In Softball America Preseason Top 25

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia is ranked No. 24 in the Softball America preseason Top 25 it was announced by the publication on Monday (Jan. 13) with the release of its annual preseason poll.

It is the first time in program history Virginia is ranked in the preseason polls.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 34-20 season in 2024 and finished the year ranked No. 22 in the final Softball America poll after advancing to the championship game of the NCAA Knoxville Regional against No. 3 Tennessee. It marked the second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance for the Hoos and first time to advance to a Regional Championship game. Virginia finished 2024 fourth in the ACC standings with a 15-9 mark in league play.

The Cavaliers return seven position starters off last year’s squad and also return four of six members of the bullpen. Included in those returners are junior right-handed pitcher Eden Bigham and junior shortstop Jade Hylton. Both were NFCA All-Region First Team and All-ACC First Team selections last season and are ranked among the Top 100 players in the preseason by both Softball America and D1 Softball. Also returning among the position players is ACC All-Freshman selection Bella Cabral.

In addition to Bigham, returning in the bullpen is left-handed pitcher Savanah Henley, who got off to a hot start for the Cavaliers last season before having her season ended with injury in the second ACC weekend at North Carolina.

The Cavaliers are slated to play 13 games against teams ranked in the Softball America preseason Top 25 with nine of those games coming on the road or at a neutral site. Virginia will face No. 5 UCLA and No. 7 Texas A&M at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Classic. In ACC play, the Hoos will host No. 19 Cal and travel to play No. 10 Florida State and No. 22 Virginia Tech in weekend series. Virginia will play home-and home midweeks with No. 20 Liberty.



Virginia opens the season at the Gamecock Invitational hosted by South Carolina on Feb. 6. Season tickets and single-game tickets are on sale at UVATix.com.