Katie Grimes Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia freshman Katie Grimes was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Jan. 14) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Grimes went 3-for-3 in her collegiate debut, winning all three of her events in Saturday’s dual meet against Virginia Tech. In her very first event, the 200 Fly, Grimes posted a 1:53.23, setting a pool record with the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this season. It also ranked as the sixth-fastest time in program history. She also won the 200 Back with the ninth-fastest time in program history (1:51.56). She won the 200 IM by out-touching teammate Aimee Canny by 0.01 seconds, posting a 1:55.62.

This is the fourth ACC Swimmer of the Week honor for a Cavalier this season. Gretchen Walsh has twice earned the honor (Oct. 22, Nov. 5). Claire Curzan was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week on Nov. 26.