No. 6 Virginia Suffers 6-3 Loss at No. 5 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (4-3, 0-1 MASC) dropped its MASC opener 6-3 on Monday (Jan. 13) on the road at No. 5 Stanford (4-0, 1-0 MASC) at the Arrillaga Center for Sports & Recreation in Stanford, Calif.

Stanford took an early 3-0 lead in the match with wins at one, five, and seven. The Cardinal extended their lead to 4-0 before senior Maureen Foley got the Cavaliers on the board with a win at six.

Shortly after, Stanford clinched the match with a win at three, giving Virginia a loss to open conference play.

Junior Lina Tammam and freshman Claire Pellegrino picked up the other points for the Cavaliers, winning at two and nine. Senior Eliza Mills won her exhibition match as well.

Monday’s match against the Cardinal was Virginia’s first contest since Dec. 7.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia falls to 1-5 all-time against Stanford

Claire Pellegrino improves to 6-0 on the season. Lina Tammam and Maureen Foley improve to 4-2

UP NEXT