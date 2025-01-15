Better Late Than Never for Cedeno

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In March 2022, the University of Virginia hosted the ACC wrestling tournament at John Paul Jones Arena, and redshirt freshman Dylan Cedeno bounced back from a first-round loss to take third place at 141 pounds and qualify for the NCAA championships.

Among the opponents the fifth-seeded Cedeno defeated at ACCs, by a 5-0 decision, was second-seeded Kizhan Clarke (North Carolina), who would go on to be NCAA runner-up that season.

Leaving JPJ that day, Cedeno seemed destined for a stellar career at UVA. Alas, he would encounter multiple obstacles in the years that followed.

“Injuries kind of got in the way,” Cedeno recalled.

As a redshirt sophomore, he dealt with knee and ankle injuries, “and I just couldn’t really find my groove that year,” said Cedeno, whose record in 2022-23 was 10-9.

The story was similar in 2023-24. After bumping up two weight classes to 157 pounds, Cedeno shined when he was healthy, posting a 12-4 record. “I was on a good track,” he said. “Things were clicking well, and [making] weight wasn’t an obstacle, so that’s always a nice bonus.”

His good fortune didn’t last. Shoulder and knee injuries cut short his season, forcing him to miss last year’s ACC tournament.

“We knew what he was capable of,” Virginia head coach Steve Garland, “but if I’ve learned anything the last two years, it’s that durability is a gift, and you can’t earn a gift. It’s either a gift or it isn’t. And some guys get hurt and some guys stay healthy. Unfortunately, Dylan has been hurt.”

UVA’s medical staff hoped Cedeno would be able to avoid an operation on his shoulder, but his problems persisted into the summer, and he underwent surgery in August. Cedeno spent most of the fall rehabbing and missed the Wahoos’ first five dual meets of the season, as well as three open tournaments.

His long-awaited 2024-25 debut came early this month at the highly competitive Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tenn., where Cedeno issued a reminder of how good he can be at full strength. He went 5-0 to capture the 141-pound title. Two of his victories came against ranked opponents.

“To take a step backwards and watch his tournament run, it was like, ‘Wow, this is what this young man looks like when he’s completely healthy,’ ” Garland said. “It’s pretty cool to see that.”

Cedeno’s performance in Chattanooga earned him ACC Wrestler of the Week honors. His breakthrough was “a long time coming,” Cedeno said. “It’s been one heck of a roller-coaster year, so a lot of highs, a lot of lows, but it felt real good.”

Coming off his shoulder surgery, Cedeno wasn’t sure how long he’d be sidelined.

“Being able to compete this year at all was huge for me,” he said. “I was really thankful to do that. Obviously, coming off such a hot start [as a redshirt freshman], you anticipate that it’s only gonna go up, but I think I’ve learned a lot about myself mentally, physically, emotionally through the highs and lows of the sport, which is something that I’ll be able to take with me to life after wrestling.

“Obviously, wish I could have stayed healthy. Who knows what I could have accomplished? But [staying] in the moment, we’re healthy right now and hope to accomplish everything we can at the moment.”

We jump into ACC action this weekend! Cheer us on against No. 5 NC State at 7 p.m. Friday at the AFC. Free admission!#GoHoos | #TheVirginiaWay pic.twitter.com/9MfxxQtqFp — Virginia Wrestling (@UVAWrestling) January 14, 2025

Next up for Virginia (4-1) is its ACC opener against No. 6 NC State (7-1, 1-0). They’ll meet Friday at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. Memorial Gymnasium recently closed for for major renovations, and UVA’s remaining home dual meets this season will be held at several locations: the AFC, John Paul Jones Arena and North Grounds Recreation Center.

“I honestly think it’s pretty cool,” Cedeno said. “I haven’t competed in any of them besides JPJ and Mem Gym. So I think getting different scenery, different atmosphere will be a good experience. Should be fun.”

Born and raised in Fair Lawn, N.J., in the northern part of the Garden State, Cedeno attended his local public high school for two years before transferring to Bergen Catholic, “just to kind of prepare myself for college wrestling,” he said. “They had a better schedule, better training partners, just better opportunities to get exposed. So I went that route, and that worked out great over there. I accomplished a lot and ended up here.”

Originally, he planned to wrestle in the Ivy League. But Cedeno decommitted from Cornell during his senior year at Bergen Catholic, after which Garland and UVA assistant coach Trent Paulson visited in Fair Lawn. Paulson’s twin, Travis, is the Cavaliers’ associate head coach.

“I immediately just loved what Coach Garland was preaching about making great young men on and off the mat, the opportunities that UVA had in terms of master’s and undergrad, and then how awesome the Paulsons were with technique and the opportunities that we had with guys in our room,” Cedeno said. “So it just felt really like home for me.”