Track & Field to Kick-Start New Year at Virginia Tech Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to kick start the new year as the team travels to Blacksburg, Va. for the Virginia Tech Invitational on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 17-18).

How to Follow

While the Virginia Tech Invitational will not be streamed, fans can follow the action through a live results link posted to VirginiaSports.com and live updates posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Schedule of Events

Live Results



Noting the Cavaliers

The Cavalier’s indoor season started off strong with 39 personal bests, 15 moves on the Virginia all-time top 10 list, two facility records and two school records. Margot Appleton and Gary Martin highlighted the star-studded weekend smashing their own school records in the women’s 5000-meters and men’s 3000-meters at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Invitational in Boston, Mass. Martin also dipped under the previous collegiate record in the event to record the fourth-fastest time in collegiate history. Both of Virginia’s Facility Record performances came at the Liberty Kickoff as Ethan Robinson clocked the fastest time in the 60m dash in the men’s heptathlon and Brooke Lumpkin threw the furthest in the women’s shot put.

On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will continue the indoor campaign with a trip to Philadelphia, Pa. to compete at the University of Pennsylvania’s brand new indoor track and facility. The Penn 10 Elite meet will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25.